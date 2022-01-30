Venezuela blanks Mexico and wins its first match in the Caribbean Series

The Magellan Navigators of Venezuela showed a better performance of their offense and their pitching was able to overcome the dangerous situations to defeat by shutout 5-0 to the Charros from Jalisco of Mexico this Saturday, on the second day of the Caribbean Series Santo Domingo 2022.

Victory for Venezuela ????????! Come on team, we’re still in the fight ????#VamosXla10 ???? pic.twitter.com/aVHQthIszv – Mexican Pacific ARCO League (@Liga_Arco) January 29, 2022

The Venezuelan offense, which in its first meeting failed to connect the hits at the key moment hitting for four double plays, found a way to respond to the Mexicans, who have lost both of their games in the Caribbean classic, which is played at the Estadio Quisqueya Juan Marichal.

The bats of Venezuela attacked the starter of the Charros, the right-hander Manuel Barreda (0-1), who was scored three runs in the third inning to take a lead that they would never lose, which were produced by a two-run double by Danry Vásquez and by unstoppable to the central garden of Balbino Rafael Fuenmayor.

Gabriel Noriega chartered a one-run single in the fifth as the Navegantes extended their lead to 4-0.

The experienced slugger Pablo Sandoval showed the power of his wood and in the sixth episode, with two men out, he punished the reliever of Mexico, David Gutiérrez, with a full turn board, to add one more line to the scoreboard for the Venezuelan team.

The representatives of Mexico threatened to break the ice in the seventh, when they placed men on first and third with one out, but Navegantes reliever Silvino Bracho dominated Missael Rivera with a fly ball to the infield and Víctor Mendoza lined out to the infield. center field to end the episode.

The starter for the South Americans Yohander Méndez (1-0) managed to escape unscathed from several threats from the Mexican team and completed five innings in which he allowed one hit and struck out five batters, crediting himself with the victory.

For Venezuela, Vásquez with runs scored and two RBIs and Sandoval with a home run, two runs scored and one RBI were the most prominent offensive players.

For Mexico, Félix Pérez hit a double, this being the only extra base that the Charros recorded in the game.

Venezuela will face Puerto Rico this Sunday, while Mexico will face the Colombian team, in the continuation of the regional baseball tournament.

With information from EFE