US congressmen present a law in favor of Britney Spears

Two US congressmen, one from the Republican Party and the other from the Democrats, presented a bill on Tuesday that aims to facilitate changes in the legal guardianship of Britney Spears and other people affected by the same measure.

The initiative, which gives the case of the singer as an example, is called “law of freedom and right to emancipate from exploitation” (freedom and right to emancipate from exploitation act), which responds to the FREE Act for its acronym in English, a nod to the #FreeBritney movement.

“With the FREE Act, we would free Britney along with the countless number of elderly and disabled people abused and exploited by a broken system,” said Democratic Congressman Charlie Crist (Florida), promoter of the project together with Republican Nancy, in a statement. Mace, South Carolina.

The law would allow protected persons to request the removal of a guardian and replace him with another family member, public employee or private professional.

Currently, those affected by legal guardianship have to prove that abuse or fraud has been perpetrated to achieve substantial changes, something difficult since the very design of the legal mechanism reduces their powers and they must be represented at all times by a designated lawyer. by the courts.

“We want to make sure that we add transparency and accountability to the guardianship process. Britney Spears’ guardianship is a nightmare. If this can happen to her, it can happen to anyone,” Mace added.

The legislative project is not the only gesture that American politics has had in the case of Britney.

A group of US Republican legislators invited the singer a few weeks ago to testify before Congress to explain the legal battle she is waging against her father, Jamie Spears, for the guardianship that has controlled all aspects of her life for 13 years. his life.

The Spears case has provoked the sympathy of the Republicans because, in their opinion, the guardianship imposed on the artist violates some of the most important basic principles of their ideology, such as individualism, freedom and independence from the State.

But some Democrats have also expressed their solidarity with the “Toxic” interpreter.

For example, Democratic Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bob Casey asked the Secretary of Health, Xavier Becerra, and the Attorney General, Merrick Garland, for more information about the legal figure that allows Britney’s father to have full control over the artist’s estate. , valued at 60 million dollars.

Regarding Britney’s legal battle, the Los Angeles Superior Court last week allowed her to choose her own attorney, a substantial, precedent-setting change in guardianship after the resignations of her previous appointed attorney, her artist manager and a fund. investment company that controlled his wealth.