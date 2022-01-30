Tsitsipas denounced “persecution” and was very critical of Medvedev: “He is not the most mature person”

* Tsitsipas’ opinion on Medvedev’s episode with the umpire

the pass of Daniel Medvedev at the end of Australian Open In the men’s singles, he was involved in the controversial discussion that the Russian tennis player had against the umpire in the middle of the match. Beyond the uncomfortable moment that was lived in the Rod Laver Sand, the second seed doubled by 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-4 and 6-1 to Stefanos Tsitsipas to claim his place in the duel culminates in front of Rafael Nadal. However, the winner’s attitude did not sit well with the other side of the court.

In the press conference after the match, the Greek was asked to give his opinion about the verbal fight. “Well, it sure is fun. It is funny. I don’t pay attention to those things. I know players like to do these things to throw you off mentally. Could be maybe a tactic. Everything is fine. He’s not the most mature person anyway…”, replied the talented 23-year-old player with a smile on his face and a certain irony dedicated to a tennis player who was at the center of controversy in recent days.

In addition, he stopped to relate the recent crosses he had with the different umpires and the leading role that authority has been having in duels. One of the last antecedents was during their match for the round of 16 before the American Taylor Fritz in which the French judge Damian Dumusois He asked the Greek, current number four in the ranking, to tell his father, Apostolos, and the rest of the members of his box to stop talking to him.

* Stefanos gave his opinion on his relationship with the different umpires

“I’m used to it really. They have been persecuting me in that sense for a long time. The referees are always paying attention to my box and never to my rival’s. I feel like I’ve been a victim of that for a long time. What can I say? The referees will never understand that I can’t hear anything during a match because I try to look for solutions, read the match and return the game in my mind before the points. The last thing I want is for someone to give me advice on what to do. I’m not the guy who would try to listen when he’s out there competing, playing. Maybe in practice, maybe”, he shot in front of the microphones after his elimination in the semifinal.

Tsitsipas’s performance is slowly growing and at his young age he is beginning to appear on the front pages of the various Grand Slams. Finalist at Roland Garros and recent top 4 at the Australian Open, he seeks to accelerate in the fight to make a jump from his position 4 in the ranking to the much desired number 1.

