Trick to have an “always on” screen on the iPhone

This trick allows you to have a clock on your iPhone’s lock screen that is always visible.

iPhones don’t have an “Always-On” screen like Apps Watch or other Android smartphones do. Its arrival has been rumored many times, but it does not seem that it will be something that Apple is going to implement. However, there is a trick to simulate this effect and have an always-on screen on the iPhoneand we will explain step by step how to achieve it.

The always-on display has one main function: show the time without having to turn on the device screen. Thanks to the OLED panels, which allow black pixels to be disabled, this consumes very little battery power. Therefore, this trick is ideal for an iPhone with an OLED screen.

How to have an “Always-On” screen on the iPhone

This trick is based on an accessibility option that is used to block an application on the iPhone screen. So if we download a clock app that uses black backgrounds and block it, we can have an always-on screen on the iPhone. In addition, to exit this screen you will need to identify yourself with Face ID, so protection is guaranteed.

In order to create your own “Always-On” screen on the iPhone you must follow these steps.

Download a clock app from the App StoreFliqlo is a good option although there are many that you can use. Go into Settings > Accessibility on your iPhone. Get down, get in guided access and activate the switch. tap on code settings and activate Face ID. Go back and enable quick function. In Auto lock tap Never. Now go into the clock app. Press the unlock button 3 times in a row. The iPhone will block the clock app simulating the “Always-On display” effect. iPhone cannot be used until press the unlock button twice and identify yourself with Face ID.

Clearly not a perfect optionwe lose some options on the iPhone lock screen such as shortcuts to the camera or flashlight or the ability to see notifications, however it is the only possible solution if you want to always have the time set on the screen of your iPhone.

These types of tricks can be interesting to many people, such as creating a “kids mode” only with some apps or putting emojis in the iPhone status bar. They are small options that can make your iPhone a much more personal device.

