Tottenham negotiates a transfer from Juventus in Turin

One of the players who star in these final stages of the winter market in the Juventus of Turin is Dejan Kulusevsky. The 21-year-old Swedish winger is one of the favorites to leave a place in the old lady newcomer Dusan Vlahovic and actively working on his departure.

First with an interest of Arsenal that has positioned itself to welcome him into its ranks. The gunnersAccording to Nicolò Shcira, they are offering a loan with a purchase option at the end of the season for the player who has scored 2 goals and 3 assists in 27 games this season.

Tottenham take advantage

But while London may be his destiny, the Swede’s future may lie with the eternal rival. Is he Tottenham Antonio Conte the one who presses the most in the negotiations, willing to offer a larger transfer, of 18 months, with a purchase option in 2023 or obligation if some objectives are met.

The Italian coach already wanted this player when he trained Inter Milan, before his former team took him away. Therefore, these great teams gradually sharpen their claws with the Nordic player as the alleged object of desire.