Tony Stark’s mansion in Minecraft? A fan made it happen

A skillful player Minecraft has built an exact replica of the coastal mansion of Tony Stark of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Survival Mode. Fans of Robert Downey Jr’s big-screen portrayal will recognize his sprawling abode from the three standalone Iron Man movies, as it served as his home and base of operations as he set out to redeem himself as the titular Avenger. Unfortunately, this mansion was destroyed by Aldrich Killian’s AIM forces in a sneak attack during the events of 2013’s Iron Man 3, though Tony was able to find a new home for the rest of his time in the MCU.

Speaking of Marvel, the players of Minecraft have been able to use the game’s lauded creative sandbox to build interesting replicas of iconic MCU locations and objects, such as Tony’s Stark Tower in New York and Thanos’s Infinity Gauntlet. That’s not even counting Minecraft and Marvel’s brief collaboration for an Avengers-themed Minecraft DLC pack in 2013, which allowed players to dress their avatars as heroes like Captain America and the Hulk.

Now, reddit user SapphireCrafty has recently posted on screenshots of his replica mansion from Tony Stark in Malibu from the MCU. He built this big mansion by the water in the Survival Mode of Minecraft, cleverly recreating every detail of Tony Stark’s expensive estate and even including working lights to show off the mansion at night. Other players in the comments section have been impressed with SapphireCrafty’s work, though some have joked about the mansion’s ultimate fate in Iron Man 3.

Marvel movies are not the only source of inspiration for gamers of Minecraft looking to hone their building skills, as there have been block recreations of the classic Echo-1 from Ghostbusters, the dangerous Glass Bridge from Squid Game, and even the real-life Orleans Cathedral in France. This extends even to other video games, with Minecraft fans remaking the training room from The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword and the Great Fox from Star Fox. Some even more impressive examples include a gamer building a giant scale model of GameBoy that reproduces the introduction of Pokémon: Yellow and another that recreated the appearance and movements of Jett from Valorant in Minecraft.

For its part, the model of Minecraft from SapphireCrafty of the luxurious water haven of Tony Stark in the MCU it’s perfect, capturing the circular layout of Stark’s mansion in stunning detail. Hopefully this mansion comes with a few Stark-designed Iron Drones to ward off any explosive Creepers that show up, or Tony Stark might be forced to rebuild his wide assortment of powerful Iron Man suits once again.