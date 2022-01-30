Tom Brady’s epic response when Inés Gómez Mont asked him to marry her

Inés Gómez Mont proposed to player Tom Brady in 2008

After playing 22 seasons being a successful figure for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom Brady will announce his retirement. His work as a football player in the NFL included giving multiple interviews to the media, but in 2008 Ines Gomez Mont She made sure that her intervention as a reporter was unforgettable for him.

In order to ask the athlete to marry, the former host of windowing was presented dressed as a bride and in a t-shirt exclusively designed to show his love for Brady at the pregame press conference. Super Bowl XLII.

In a matter of a couple of minutes, Brady disappointed Inés Gómez Mont with an epic rejection:

“No, I’m a one-woman man”

The television presenter was a special envoy who attended the press conference for the American football championship (Photo: Instagram @inesgomezmont /@tombrady)

The conversation between the athlete and the presenter took place in English, but was subtitled in Spanish when it was broadcast on a newscast from Aztec TV. It should be noted that the reporter got the “No” after several evasions by Brady.

This well-remembered anecdote began because Gómez Mont’s attire aroused the interest of Tom Brady between the row of reporters and decided to give him the floor: “The woman with the wedding dress,” said the former player of New England Patriots.

Noticing that she had managed to capture Tom’s attention, the Azteca correspondent shouted enthusiastically at him: “Brady, I’m in love with you! Will you marry me, please?“The daring question surprised the athlete, who admitted that he had not received a proposal of that level:”No one had ever declared to me”, he mentioned.

Inés Gómez Mont was rejected by Tom Brady (Photo: Twitter/@mauriosaur)

At that time, all the reporters and technical team were waiting attentively for the answer, it should be noted that in 2008, Tom Brady had been in a relationship with Gisele Bundchen for approximately two years.

The athlete asked the reporter her name and she even specified that she worked for the Ajusco television station, but not before continuing with the particular proposal: “Marry me, I’m the real one mrs brady”.

In reference to the mother of his first child, Bridget Moynah, the football player continued to evade the answer: “I’ve had few Brady women in my life”, to which Gómez Mont continued with the insistent proposal of love: “Can I be one of them?”, he mentioned.

Inés went around the world by proposing to Tom Brady (Photo: TV Azteca)

After this question, the Tampa Bay player rejected without losing the opportunity to praise Gómez Mont’s attitude and appearance: “But you are beautiful and whoever marries you will be a lucky man.”

Faced with the obvious refusal, the reporter made some expressions of disappointment but still managed to give him the white shirt that said in black letters: “The truly mrs brady”.

In a later interview for the morning come the joy, Inés Gómez Mont explained that the peculiar idea of ​​​​wearing a wedding dress at press conferences it came up in a conversation he had with his brother Rodrigo.

This January 29 it was announced that Brady will announce his retirement (Photo: REUTERS/Mike Segar)

He also recalled that on that occasion he did not expect to become the center of attention after the press conference, since she was only looking to make the content for her capsule.

“They start to mark me in sports: ‘Inés, you are in all the programs, in the news, what did you do? (…) I appeared everywhere, in newspapers from different parts of the world where I appear on the front page, but Even in Chinese newspapers”, he explained. The presenter mentioned that she never understood the magnitude of the impact she caused with her intervention before Brady, an experience that, over the years, she remembers with joy.

