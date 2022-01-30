Tom Brady retires from the NFL after 22 seasons in the league

Tom Brady will retire from the NFL, according to US media reports and the league itself; however, the quarterback has not commented on the matter.

The 44-year-old quarterback has played 22 NFL seasons and has won the Super Bowl seven times.

Tom Brady has made history and has been considered the best American player of all time.

Tom Brady retires from the NFL (Photo: Twitter @NFL)

Last week speculation began to circulate in several local media in the United States before the game between the Buccaneers against the Rams, a game in which the Tampa Bay team were defeated.

According to the first versions of the possible retirement of the quarterback, Brady would end his career in the NFL due to personal priorities to dedicate himself completely to his family.

However, the confirmations of the retirement of the seven-time Super Bowl champion came to light until this January 29.

ESPN sportswriters, adam schefteralong with Jeff Darlington, broke the news of the quarterback’s goodbye.

Tom Brady, NFL Legend

The Buccaneers quarterback has broken historical records in the quarterback category and has obtained prestigious recognition for his performance on the court.

7-time Super Bowl champion

3 times NFL Most Valuable Player Award (2007, 2010 and 2017)

2 times Offensive Player of the Year

5 times Super Bowl MVP

10,739 pass attempts

624 touchdown passes

84,520 cumulative yards

243 regular season wins

35 playoffs

Photo: NFL Twitter

Tom Brady made his NFL debut with the New England Patriots in 2000. In 2001, he earned the quarterback title and his first ring.

His career in New England lasted until 2019, the year in which he announced his retirement from the Patriots.

On March 18, 2020, he made his signing official at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, whose stay lasted until January 29, 2022.

According to the NFL expert Ian Rapoport Tom Brady had assured that he would retire around the age of 45, which practically materialized, because six months before reaching that age his final goodbye to the professional American football league was announced.