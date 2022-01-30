Tom Brady and Mexico: three things that link the player with the country

The man considered the best player in the entire history of the NFL, Tom Brady retired this Saturday from American football after 22 successful seasons and seven Super Bowl rings won with the Patriots and Buccaneers. In Unotv.com we introduce you three very special things that unite the so-called “Lord of the Rings” with Mexico.

The guacamole

Although guacamole is one of the main dishes consumed during the Super Bowl, Tom Brady takes this traditional delicacy of Mexican cuisine further, and that is that the crack of the NFL has its own recipe, called: “TB12 guacamole recipe”.

Brady’s guacamole recipe is a much healthier version of this traditional dish, which according to the athlete himself is part of his daily diet.

The “TB12 guacamole recipe”, acquires its name from the initials of the now former player and the number of the shirt with which he played; and is contained in his fitness book titled: “The TB12 method: how to do what you love, better and longer”which is a “guide to living a vital, active and energetic life”.

If you want to check the Tom Brady guacamole recipe and preparation methodclick here.

Book “The Four Agreements” by the Mexican Miguel Ruiz

One of the things that link Tom Brady with Mexico is the book “The Four Agreements: A Book of Toltec Wisdom” of the Mexican writer Miguel Ruiz, and it is that according to the exquaterbackthis is one of his bedside books.

It was during a radio interview that Brady assured that the Mexican author’s book was “a kind of mantra for his life”, and even said he read it at least once a year.

Tom Brady and the young Mexicans

In September 2021, Tom Brady met with the fellows of the Telmex-Telcel Foundation to whom he revealed the key to success.

During the annual event Mexico XXI Centurythe star of American football told young Mexicans that “when things don’t go well, we have to look inside our hearts”since according to the athlete “undoubtedly we learn more from failures than from victories”.

“You are going to deal with many adversities, with many challenges that can be personal, professional, physical; They may be mental or emotional adversities. Nothing is easy. You are going to have to find resilience in yourselves to overcome the challenges that you are going to face.”

In addition, the so-called “Lord of the Rings” asked the young scholarship holders of the Telmex-Telcel Foundation “never sacrifice your dreams”.

Tom Brady says goodbye to the NFL

Tom Brady said goodbye to American football this Saturday, as confirmed by the NFL on social media.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner, retired at the age of 44 with 22 successful seasons in which he won a record seven Super Bowl titles next to the Buccaneers and the Patriots.

Brady said goodbye to the franchise of his life, the New England Patriots, to join the Buccaneers, who were one of the weakest teams in the NFL and did not qualify for the playoffs since 2007, and whom he led to win Super Bowl LV.

With seven championships and 10 Super Bowl appearances, more than any NFL franchise, Brady He still led Tampa this season to a balance of 13 wins and 4 losses in the regular phase.

However, the dream Brady of an eighth championship vanished on Sunday with the 30-27 loss in the divisional round against the Rams, in which the ‘quarterback’ was about to star in another miraculous comeback after trailing 27-3 in the third quarter.

Brady leaves the NFL with a total of three MVP awards (Most Valuable Player), 15 elections to the Pro Bowl (All-Star Game) and as the historical leader in passing yards.