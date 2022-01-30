Today’s horoscope: Sunday January 30 for all signs – Today’s horoscope

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Wilmer Valderrama, 42; Christian Bale, 48; PhilCollins, 71; Charles S. Dutton, 71.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: stay calm and emphasize joy, not worry. Follow a path that excites you and brings meaning and purpose to your life. Worry less about what other people think and do, and take responsibility for your happiness. Changing the way you treat other people will help you create better relationships. Be a leader, not a follower, and make your dreams come true. Their numbers are 4, 10, 16, 23, 29, 34, 42.

FOR THOSE BORN ON THIS DATE: you are determined, persistent and systematic. It is different and admirable.

0ARIES (March 21-April 19): Reflect and reevaluate, and consider your options and what it means to follow a path that buys the freedom you want. Anger doesn’t solve problems, but discipline and hard work do. Focus on expanding your scores to fit your goal. **

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don’t hold back; show the world what you have to offer. Participate in events that give you the necessary platform to launch your ideas and skills. A self-improvement project will become the stimulus you need. Romance is introduced. *****

0GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Talk to older relatives and friends who can offer you information about your lineage. Look at the facts and see how others respond to the information you discover. Choose to use your skills to gain respect, money, or a position that interests you. ***

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You will attract attention. Events that you feel are a good cause will be spectacular. The people you meet and the information you gather will take you on a new adventure. Share your experience with someone you love. Romance is encouraged. ***

0LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Take a serious look at your relationships and consider what you can do to improve them. Address the issues that are bothering you, and suggest changes that will level the playing field. Balance and equality are necessary if you plan to share responsibilities. ***

0VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Be passionate, take charge and speak up. Sign up to do something you enjoy, learn something new, and live in the moment. Put your heart into whatever you do, and don’t be shy when it comes to love. *****

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Keep your head down and focus on what you’re trying to accomplish. Discipline and hard work will help you reach your goal. Don’t stray from the path you’re on, or it will end up costing you financially and emotionally. **

0SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A change of scenery will bring back memories and prompt you to reevaluate your life. Consider what and who brings you joy, and make plans to bring more sunshine into your life. Spending time with a friend or family member will be eye-opening. ****

0SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Go slower; if you accept too much, you will lose sight of your goal. Make time for what is feasible. If someone pushes you to participate in something that doesn’t interest you, let it go. Don’t give out passwords or secrets. ***

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Home and personal improvements will improve your life. Do the work yourself and be proud of what you accomplish. Try something different if that helps you expand your mind and gain experience. Romance is in the stars. ***

0AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Get everything in order before you talk about changes you plan to make. It will be easier to convince others to accept your decisions after the fact. Focus on what’s important to you and move on. ***

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Work alongside people who are striving to make a positive difference. Put more emphasis on how you present yourself and your skills to others. A change will build confidence and push you to ask for better luck in life. ****

1 star: avoid conflicts; work behind the scenes. 2 stars: You can do it, but don’t trust others. 3 stars: focus and you will reach your goal. 4 stars: aim high; start new projects. 5 stars – nothing can stop it; go for the gold medal.