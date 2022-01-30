This was when Inés Gómez Mont and Kris Jenner shared the same Chanel design

Although they live thousands of miles apart, and probably don’t know each other, television host Inés Gomez Mont and Kris Jenner, the ‘momager’ of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, have a common taste: haute couture signature garments , so, without having foreseen it, they put on a black and white outfit by the designer Chanel.

Inés Gómez Mont shares her outfits through her Instagram, where she also usually shows photos of her children and their trips or adventures, while Kris Jenner showed off the same wardrobe in a publication by Khloé Kardashian, her daughter, who was one of the guests of singer Diana Ross, in Los Angeles, California, in March 2019.

