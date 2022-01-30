This was when Inés Gómez Mont and Kris Jenner shared the same Chanel design

Although they live thousands of miles apart, and probably don’t know each other, television host Inés Gomez Mont and Kris Jenner, the ‘momager’ of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, have a common taste: haute couture signature garments , so, without having foreseen it, they put on a black and white outfit by the designer Chanel.

Inés Gómez Mont shares her outfits through her Instagram, where she also usually shows photos of her children and their trips or adventures, while Kris Jenner showed off the same wardrobe in a publication by Khloé Kardashian, her daughter, who was one of the guests of singer Diana Ross, in Los Angeles, California, in March 2019.

However, the driver accused of alleged money laundering together with her husband, Víctor Manuel Álvarez Puga, modeled the same Chanel blouse but with different terracora-colored pants two years after the first publication.

The garment in question was one of the last of the kaiser of fashion, Karl Legerfeld, belonging to the Spring-Summer 2019 prêt-à-porter collection, the same year he died. It was in the wardrobes of several celebrities at the time for its distinctive: its two front pockets bore the word “CHANEL” divided into syllables.

Its cost? Nothing more than 2,200 dollars, just over 45,000 Mexican pesos.

Although it is no longer available on the official Chanel site, the blouse can still be found on other platforms and at a good discount like Carousell.ph; and goyoola.top.

As for the belt, this is a design that was first launched by the house in the 90s, when Claudia Schiffer reigned on the catwalks, and in 2019 Chanel put it back on the market but with fine rhinestones. for the most exquisite tastes.

On Allthedresses.com.au you can find it for rent at A$139 for four days or Poshmark has it for sale at $2,000 US.

