This was the unexpected meeting between Emma Stone, William and Kate Middleton

The reason for such a virtual meeting is linked to the imminent premiere of ‘Cruella’, the Disney film that narrates the origins of the stylish villain of the classic ‘101 Dalmatians’, and of course to all that promotional machinery that the multinational has already deployed to that nobody misses the actress following in the footsteps of Angelina Jolie, who gave life to ‘Maleficent’ in two recent tapes of the factory, when it comes to ‘reinventing’ certain characters of the company that have traditionally had very bad press.

In the case of Emma Stone and her young Cruella de Vil, one of the most striking scenes that both star in the long-awaited film involves riding a motorcycle at full speed through the streets of London. At a specific moment in the sequence, Cruella walks along the emblematic avenue that leads to Buckingham Palace, The Mall, while sowing terror in her path, which has forced Emma to give explanations to Elizabeth II’s grandson and to the Duchess on account of her ‘recklessness’ as a driver.