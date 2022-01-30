This was the incredible presentation of Katy Perry on Saturday Night Live | VIDEO

In recent months, the return of Katy Perry to the stage he has brought back his best years in the pop industry and this was evident with his appearance in Saturday night Livethe famous American comedy late night show, where he delighted his followers with a couple of songs.

‘Play’, the residence of Katy Perry in Las Vegas is being a success among audiences and specialized music critics, due to the audiovisual display of the show that began at the end of 2021 and, thanks to demand, has now been extended with dates until the summer of 2022.

As part of the promotion of these performances, which take place at The Theater of Resorts World Las Vegas and have sold out seats like hot cakes, the singer gave a stellar performance at Saturday night Live.

Katy Perry dazzles with her performance on Saturday Night Live

This Saturday night, January 29, NBC welcomed Willem Dafoe and Katy Perry as special guests, who participated in some of the fun dynamics, sketches and musical numbers.

For his part, after the introduction of the actor nominated for an Oscar, Katy Perry, in the midst of a set design that transferred a bit of the picturesque and psychedelic setting of his residence in the city of Nevada, he captivated viewers with a couple of songs in Saturday night Live.

The artist performed an acoustic version of “Never Really Over”, which you can enjoy here, and also danced with a group of dancers dressed in mushroom costumes to the rhythm of “When I’m Gone”, her new single in collaboration with Alesso , the Swedish electronic music producer, which you can see below.

If after having seen these performances of Katy Perry in Saturday night Live If you’ve been left wanting more and would like to live the ‘Play’ experience in person, you can get more information about tickets at this link.

What did you think of the performance? Katy Perry in Saturday night Live? Leave us your comments and remember to follow us on our social networks for more information about your favorite artists.