this was the carpet of the Feroz Awards

The Feroz Awards are not only the starting signal for the great awards ceremonies in our country, they also the first big red carpet of the season. These young awards, which this 2022 celebrate their ninth edition, have gained weight year after year and are already considered the prelude to the Goya Awards or the Spanish Golden Globes.

With so much expectation, it is normal for the actresses and guests at the event to think of their look to the millimeter and dedicate days, and even weeks, to their styling of the Feroz Awards. every detail counts so, beyond the dress, you have to know how to choose the jewelry, footwear and bag that complement it. That without forgetting that a bad makeup or an inappropriate hairstyle can completely ruin an outfit.

What to do under so much pressure? It is best to trust professionals. That is why many of the guests step on the red carpet safer knowing that, after their decision, there are prestigious firms or stylists. However, on many occasions, so much work does not bear the desired results and we can see true stylistic horrors posing in front of the cameras.

What has this year’s edition brought us? From THE OBJECTIVE we have focused our attention on the red carpet of the Feroz Awards to evaluate the best and worst styles. Dresses, accessories, hairstyles and makeup under review to be able to choose the stars (and starry stars) of the night.

Milena Smith

The protagonist of the red carpet without a doubt. More than for the dress, for its incredible snake-shaped earrings. A piece that will give a lot to talk about and that has already gone down in the history of Spanish finery. Milena has accustomed us to fuse cinema with fashion in all her public appearances and the Feroz Awards could not be an exception.

clear lake

One of the most beautiful dresses that have been worn on the red carpet of the Feroz Awards is the one chosen by Clara Lago from the firm Temperley London. Delicate, romantic and very original, the contrast between white, black and metallic prints are an unforgettable whim. In addition, the actress is gorgeous choosing a look beauty with little makeup and such a natural hairstyle.

Najwa Nimri

A total surprise! the protagonist of The Money Heist has us accustomed to horrible choices to step on the red carpets so it is unexpected to see her shine with a success like tonight. Trendy details, such as the choice of the mini bag at the waist or the transparent mittens, give us hope for the future.

Inma Cuesta

A suit can be the perfect alternative to a long dress at a gala like this. Of course, you have to know how to choose it. Inma Cuesta has sinned with a two-piece that does not favor her at all because, despite being a spectacular design, not the right one for her. Of course, he does not play in his favor such a disheveled hairstyle.

Anna Castillo

The 90s are more fashionable than ever and the choice of Anna Castillo is a clear demonstration. A design that we could have seen on actresses like Cameron Díaz or Gwyneth Paltrow in the last years of the 20th century and that is back in the news. Thus, a total success for the actress that, perhaps, she should have thought a little more about her makeup to update the look.

Candela Pena

Candela Peña has taken a spectacular turn in her outfits in recent months and has left us speechless in the last galas, going from being the ugly duckling to one of the best dressed guests. Her styling for the Feroz Awards is a small stumbling block in this career because, although this robe dress is not the worst we have seen her wear, is very far from his last appearances.

Yolanda Diaz

Among so many actresses, we are forced to include a politician. Yolanda Díaz has not hesitated to come to Zaragoza to attend the ceremony and, accustomed to her outfits as minister, we are horrified by her gala styling. The skirt is not flattering at all and looks very old-fashioned. Also, wearing black stockings is an unforgivable mistake.

Elena Rivera

Pure elegance. Actress Elena Rivera plays it safe by choosing black, a perfect shade for this type of event. But nevertheless, take full risks with a subtle transparency fabric which, located in the right place, is the most chic and nothing vulgar. Exquisite attention to detail on the rhinestone buckle sandal.

Yolanda Ramos

The comic has not let us down. A regular in the pools of the worst dressed, Yolanda Ramos is once again among the worst of the night. Will she do it on purpose? This time has chosen to dress up as sexy Little Red Riding Hood with skirt and long black leather gloves. If it scares you as soon as you see it, you still have to look at details such as the polka dot bag or the ankle boots to find a story to keep you awake.

Anne Dusty

The actress is not at all favored with her styling. The problem with her choice is that the volumes don’t suit him at all. The large shoulder pads make his neck disappear and the length of the sleeves give the feeling that the jacket is too short for him. In addition, the hairstyle wet only serves to accentuate the idea that this look it’s not for her.

Leticia Dolera

It seems that the actress wanted to go unnoticed in this edition. If not, we do not explain ourselves the reason why has wanted to camouflage on the red carpet. Fewer hands than the American wears white squares, because all the look by Leticia Dolera (stockings, hair and lips included) opt for the same tone.

Martha Grandson

Marta Nieto is one of those actresses who never fail on a red carpet. That is why we are not surprised that, once again, you have chosen a perfect style. The delicacy of its transparent fabric contrasts with the coldness of the chosen black that makes the chosen accessories stand out even more. Among them, our favorite is the spectacular golden ring.

Angela Cremonte

Corny and pompous, that’s how we can define the dress chosen by actress Ángela Cremonte. A design that suffers from being too sweetened and where pink does not help to get away from being a dress more typical of the Barbie doll. The flowers at the neckline and the miniskirt cut end up ruining this look.

Carmen Arrufat

The young actress has chosen a style very much in line with her age. It is a perfect balance between a super simple top with a spectacular tulle ruffle skirt. The combination naked and black is always a success that, in his case, adds up with an original hairstyle wet and asymmetric earrings. This girl is going to give a lot to talk about…

Nadia from Santiago

The styling of the actress Nadia de Santiago could have been a total success but the small details come to play a trick. In this case the top is a wrong choice. We do not understand why it is not combined with the same fabric of the spectacular skirt and, we understand even less, why it has not chosen one of its size.

Carolina Yuste

Carolina Yuste has been successful in opting for one of the fashionable fabrics: knitwear. Although she is more associated with casual outfits, the actress shows that her versatility also makes her perfect for stepping on a red carpet. The play of fringes on the asymmetrical hem and on the sleeves, as well as the maxi earrings with hoops, play in favor of the look final. The only but that we find is the footwear. A party shoe or sandal would have elevated the dress more than the chosen knee-high boot.

April Zamora

When a fabric is wonderful, a dress doesn’t need more. The actress, director and screenwriter of the series everything else he knows it and, for this reason, he has opted for a simple model for the Feroz Awards. The entire pattern, from the straps to the slit in the skirt and the flattering neckline, plays in favor of the silhouette of Abril Zamora.

