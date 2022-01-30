This is the mobile I would buy if I were looking for a cheap high-end

You can’t go wrong with the Samsung Galaxy S21, especially at this price.

The year has just begun and it is a good time to look back. A high-end of those that reigned during the past 2021 can be a very good purchase, and I am here to tell you what my choice would be. Due to its balance, the quality of its screen and its size, I would stay with the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G.

Thanks to one of the offers of the Korean firm you can take home the Samsung Galaxy S21 with 210 euros discountalong with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

This Samsung has a lot to say

Samsung’s smartphone comes with a nice design that you can find in various colors, including black that looks really good. On its front, a screen 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz. Samsung manufactures the best screens of the Android panorama and this S21 5G attests to it.

In its entrails is one of the processors manufactured by the Korean giant, the Exynos 2100. We talk about a powerful chip that will smoothly move the most demanding games and applications. You will not miss any speed. As we have pointed out, in this offer we find it together with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

Galaxy S21 Characteristics Dimensions 151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9 (mm)

171(g) Screen 6.2-inch Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2X

120Hz, HDR10+, 1,300nits

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Processor Samsung Exynos 2100 Octa-core 5nm RAM 8GB Operating system Android 12 under One UI 4.0 Storage 128/256GB UFS 3.1

microSD 1TB cameras Rear: 12 MP (main) ƒ/1.8, OIS. 12 MP (ultra wide angle) ƒ/2.2. 64 MP (telephoto) ƒ/2.0. 3X optical hybrid zoom, 30X digital, OIS.

Frontal: 10MP f/2.2 Battery 4,000 mAh (non-removable)

25W fast charge

Wireless charging 15W

Reverse wireless charging 4.5W Others 5G, ultrasonic fingerprint reader, 2D face unlock, USB 3.2 Type C, AR Emojis, Super Slow Motion, camera with scene optimizer, AKG speakers, Dolby Atmos, IP68 protection

There are three cameras that the Asian giant has added to the back of its Samsung Galaxy S21 5G: we come across a 12 megapixel main sensora telephoto 64 megapixels and a wide angle 12 megapixel. In the small hole in the front, a 10 megapixel camera.

The Samsung mobile also has a battery of 4,000mAh Y 25W fast charge, plus wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. Besides of NFCwith which you can pay easily and transfer files quickly, get to the last with 5G technology. If you are lucky enough to live in a compatible city, you will be able to enjoy the maximum speed.

Why this Samsung and not another?

The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is a tight-sized smartphone – its 6.2 inches seem ideal to me – but it does not stop being a true high-end. your dashboard 120Hzhis latest generation processor developed by Samsung or its camera trio attest to it. Also has a construction at the height of the bestthe black model is really nice.

Now you have the opportunity to take it home with a discount of 210 eurosIt is not something you see every day. You can’t go wrong with the Samsung smartphone, it has everything you could need and will perform at its best for a few years.

