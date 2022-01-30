Eiza Gonzalez she’s partying.

This January 30, The Mexican actress is celebrating her 32nd birthday. And although her career in the film industry is relatively short compared to other great actresses, sheIt is true that Eiza has managed to position herself as one of the most coveted Latinas in Hollywood.

Among his highest-grossing works, tapes such as ‘Baby Driver’, ‘Godzilla vs. kong’ Y Battle Angel, just to mention a few. He has also shared the scene with industry greats like Rosamund Pike, Jake Gyllenhaal and Vin Diesel.

This is the great fortune of Eiza González at 32 years of age

Thanks to his performance in these great films and the training he already had on Mexican television, Eiza has managed to form a great fortune. according to website Celebrity Net Worth, The net worth of the actress is valued at nothing more and nothing less than five million dollars.

Eiza achieved international fame after ‘BabyDriver‘ (2017), but actually, He had his first leading role at the age of 16 in his native Mexico thanks to the telenovela ‘Lola… Once upon a time‘ (2007), an adaptation of the Argentine series ‘Floricenta‘.

The actress made her debut in the film industry with the Mexican film ‘almost thirty‘ (2013). Subsequently, moved to Los Angeles, California, to try his luck abroad and that’s how it was. In 2014 starred in the television series ‘On Set from Dusk Till Dawn and From Dusk Till Dawn’, Since then, the rest is history.

Nowadays, Eiza is promoting ‘ambulance‘, action thriller film directed and produced by Michael Bay, where he shares the leading role with Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. The film will hit theaters on April 8.

Added to this, the sonorense will also star ‘Extrapolations‘, an upcoming drama series for Apple TV which will feature big stars in its cast, such as Tobey Maguire, Kit Harington, and Forest Whitaker.