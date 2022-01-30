This is so fetch! The best phrases to be a Mean Girl – El Financiero

“The October 3 He asked me what day it was.” It’s been 17 years since Aaron Samuels (Jonathan Bennett) asked Cady Heron this question in class (Lindsay Lohan), during the tape Mean Girlsknown as heavy girls in Latin America and Bad Girls in Spain.

For this reason, fans around the world have decided to write this date on the calendar and celebrate each October 3 in social networks Mean Girls Day (#MeanGirlsDay), a movie classic starring Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert.

The film tells the story of cadya 16-year-old girl who begins studying for the first time in an American school after spending her childhood in Africa.

There he begins a friendship with Janis (Lizzy Caplan) and Damien (Daniel Franzese), with whom he conspires to infiltrate the group of “plastic”, the most popular and manipulative of the high school, led by regina george (Rachel McAdams).

The scenes of the film have been converted into memes and readapted to various contexts, there was a sequel to Mean Girls with other actresses and it even came to Broadway with a musical version.

So to celebrate the day, we remember some of the phrases that made history.

“Regina George is perfect…She punched me in the face once, that was great!”

How could I begin to describe Regina George, Mean Girls wonder. Regina, the “queen bee” surrounded by rumors that praise her, say that her hair is insured for 10 thousand dollars, that she does commercials in Japan and once met Leonardo DiCaprio on a plane and told him that she was beautiful .

“On Wednesdays we wear pink!”

Being a “Plastic” implies many rules, one of them is a strict dress code: you cannot wear a strapless two days in a row, you can put your hair up once a week, they only wear jeans or sportswear on Fridays, hoop earrings are Regina’s thing and on Wednesdays she dresses in pink“So if you break any of the rules you can’t have lunch with us,” says Gretchen Wieners (Lacey Chabert).

“Come up failed, we’ll go shopping!”

According to Cady Heron, going to the mall is akin to being near the watering hole somewhere in Africa when the animals are in heat.

“Ex-boyfriends are the limit for female friends, they are like the rules of feminism”

Gretchen Wieners explains this rule to Cady, which makes Aaron Samuels unattainable and platonic, having been Regina’s boyfriend.

“It’s so fetch”

Gretchen’s attempt to popularize this term never worked, at least in the film, because in reality her phrase did become famous for those who love Mean Girls.

“I’m sorry that everyone is so envious of me, I can’t help but be popular”

One more from Gretchen, said during a dynamic to make the girls get along better at school. This phrase costs him dearly.

“My breasts tell me when it’s going to rain… Well, they tell me when it’s already raining”

This is Karen Smith’s super talent for predicting weather conditions.

“The limit does not exist”

Limits were studied in math class when Aaron Samuels cut his hair, Cady recalls during a Mathathlete contest.

“Why are you so obsessed with me?”

“Why are you so obsessed with me?” Regina George asks in the tape, she could well ask so many fans of the tape around the world. We don’t know the answer, but today is the perfect day to find out as we watch, once again Mean Girlswhich comes and goes from the Netflix platform but for now it’s on Prime Video.