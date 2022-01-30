They seek to create new national parks in Córdoba and Río Negro ‘to preserve biodiversity’

The area they want to turn into a park in Río Negro.

The creation of new protected areas seeks “the care and preservation of a very important amount of biodiversity and reproductive colonies of different animals,” said Lautaro Erratchú, president of the National Parks Administration (APN), prior to treating the bills for the creation of the Ansenuza and Bañados del Río Dulce national parks and reserves, in the province of Córdoba, and Islote Lobos, in Río Negro, in the extraordinary sessions of the National Congress.

“We are working to expand the National System of Protected Areas (Snamp)”Erratchú added to Télam about these proposals.

Another image of the area they want to protect in Río Negro.

If the initiative is approved, Río Negro, which already has the Nahuel Huapi National Park, will have its second National Park “made up of a terrestrial and marine sector and a group of islands,” explained the president of the National Parks Administration, adding that, in addition, in the terrestrial part “there is the presence of archaeological remains”.

The site where the Islote Lobos National Park and Reserve would be located is located on the Gulf of San Matías, on the Atlantic coast of the province of Río Negro, 50 kilometers from the town of Sierra Grande, north of the Playas Doradas resort, department San Antonio, and has an approximate area of ​​19,079 hectares.

In 1977 it was designated as a Provincial Reserve with the aim of providing adequate protection to a colony of sea lions and the bird nesting sites located on the Islotes de Pajaros.

The future park of Córdoba.

This project, detailed Erratchú, already has half a sanction in the Senate, who stressed that “it was presented by all the senators of Río Negro.”

When it was approved in the Upper House with 48 positive votes and no negative or abstentions, in October of last year, the Minister of the Environment and Sustainable Development, Juan Cabandié, celebrated it by stressing that “having more areas to protect the environment was one of the objectives we set for ourselves when we started the administration, and this half sanction helps us to fulfill this wish

The site has the presence of a breeding colony of Magellanic penguins, fur seals and the southern right whale.

The flamingos in Ansenuza

The project foresees that the Intendancy of the future park will be located in the city of Sierra Grande and the creation of a second information center in the town of Playas Doradas.

On the other hand, the proposal Ansenuza and Bañados del Río Dulce, located in the Mar Chiquita lagoon, also called Mar de Ansenuza, to the northwest of the province of Córdoba, constitutes the largest lake area in Argentina, the largest salt lake in South America and the fifth largest in the world, has an area of ​​661,416 hectares.

“The objective sought is to protect the Mar Chiquita lagoon”, explained Erratchú and added that “it would be a very large National Park, it would become the third largest in the country.”

Another characteristic specimen in Río Negro.

The creation of this park was announced in May of last year by Minister Cabandié, and the project was presented by national deputy Brenda Austin (UCR-Córdoba) in September, after the province approved the transfer of those lands to the National State. .

The Mar Chiquita or Mar de Ansenuza lagoon and the Río Dulce wetlands make up a large wetland and are part of the list of Ramsar Sites, where those wetlands considered important at the international level are grouped within the framework of the Convention on Wetlands .

The endorheic lagoon, whose level is reduced only by evaporation, has the contribution of three tributaries: the Primero or Suquía River, the Segundo or Xanaes River and the Dulce River.

With this image, Di Caprio asked for protection for the natural riches of Argentine Patagonia.

The area has 66% of all the species of migratory and shorebirds registered in our country, concentrates almost 36% of the country’s total avifauna (380 registered species) and 84% of the 447 species of birds cited for the province of Cordoba.

In addition, it has the presence of the three species of flamingos existing in South America: the southern flamingo, the most abundant species and the one that concentrates more than half of the global population of this species, the Andean flamingo or large parina and the small parina or James’s flamingo.

It is also home to populations of white swans, black-necked swans, Creole ducks, roseate spoonbills, ravens and chajáes.

It registers around 32 mammals, 16 amphibians, 37 reptiles, 50 fish and an unspecified number of insects.

The characteristic fauna of Río Negro.

repercussions

One of the organizations celebrating this progress is the Argentine Birds NGO, whose director, Hernán Casañas, declared that it is “a unique ecosystem” that “we want to preserve in perpetuity”.

“Parks are buffers against climate change, conserving and restoring natural environments is the best way,” Casañas explained when Télam toured the place in March 2021.

The creation of the park in Ansenuza also received the support of the actor and environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio, who last December published on his social networks a request addressed to the Congress of the Argentine Nation to approve the project.

Island of the Wolves.

In addition, the creation of the Benthic Marine Protected Area “Agujero Azul” will be discussed, with 148 thousand square kilometers, located in the area of ​​the Atlantic Ocean, in the portion of the continental shelf under Argentine jurisdiction of the South Atlantic, where the submarine ARA San Juan.

Erratchú explained that what is going to be protected is not the water column, but the seabed.

“The idea is to protect the place from trawling, which is a method used in the area,” he explained.

Finally, Erratchú expressed that the APN is working on the presentation of different projects for the expansion of the Aconquija National Park, in the province of Tucumán; the creation of the Selva Montiel National Park, Entre Ríos; the expansion of the Santa Fe Islands National Park, located in the Paraná Delta and Islands, and the creation of the El Caldenal National Park, in the province of La Pampa.