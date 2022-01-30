They fight for the biggest prizes in Hollywood

The science fiction film Dunethe generational drama Licorice Pizza and the new version of the musical Love without barriers advanced into Hollywood awards season last Thursday, when nominations from the industry’s top unions were announced.

The three productions were recognized by Hollywood directors, producers and screenwriters, placing them alongside Belfast and The Power of the Dog as favorites for the Oscars.

The unions of Hollywood hold their annual ceremonies to honor the best films before the Academy Awards, which close the awards season with a flourish.

Union awards are often seen as indicators of what will happen to the Oscars, and, coincidentally, this year, voting for this traditional award also began on Thursday.

The top award given by the Directors Guild of America has coincided with the Oscar for Best Director in 16 of the last 18 years.

This year the union nominated Kenneth Branagh, for Belfast; Jane Campion, for The Power of the Dog; Denis Villeneuve, for Dune; Paul Thomas Anderson, for Licorice Pizza, and Steven Spielberg, for Love Without Barriers.

The same five productions appear on the Producers Guild of America’s list of ten contenders, released last Thursday.

There has only been one Oscar for Best Picture in the last 31 years that did not start with a nomination from this union (Braveheart, in 1996).

Among the films conspicuously absent from Thursday’s nominations are Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth and Ridley Scott’s The House of Gucci.

Neither did the blockbusters Spiderman: No Way Home, or the new installment of the 007 agent films No Time to Die.

The nominations serve as a boost for films like Dune, a version of Frank Herbert’s dystopian novel that takes place on a planet inhabited by monstrous sandworms.

The production with a star-studded cast failed to secure top nominations from the Hollywood Screen Actors Guild earlier this month.

Licorice Pizza, a nostalgic love letter to the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles, and Love Without Barriers also did not stand out in the main categories awarded by this guild.

But all three films were included in nominations from the Writers Guild of America.

Although they stood out in other nominations, Belfast, which deals with the violence in the north of Ireland in 1969 from the perspective of a boy, and The power of the dog, a western that deals with toxic masculinity in the western United States in the 1920s, they were not selected according to the Writers Guild rules.

Hollywood awards season was extended this year after the Oscars were pushed back to March 27. Change that sought to prevent the gala from being overshadowed by the Winter Olympics and the Superbowl in Los Angeles, both in February.

Love without barriers

Duration: 156 minutes

Country: United States

Director: Steven Spielberg

Screenplay: Tony Kushner

Awards

2021: 3 Golden Globes. Including Best Movie, Comedy or Musical. 4 nominations.

2021: Critics Choice Awards: 11 Nominations, including Best Picture and Direction

2021: Producers Guild Awards (PGA): Nominated for Best Picture

2021: Directors Guild of America (DGA): Nominated for Best Direction

2021: Writers Guild Awards (WGA): Nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay

2021: Screen Actors Guild (SAG): Nominated for Best Supporting Actress (DeBose)

Licorice Pizza

Duration: 133 minutes

Country: United States

Direction: Paul Thomas Anderson

Screenplay: Paul Thomas Anderson

Awards

2021: Golden Globes: Nominated for Best Comedy Movie, Actor, Actress and Screenplay

2021: Critics Choice Awards: 8 Nominations including Best Picture and Direction

2021: Producers Guild Awards (PGA): Nominated for Best Picture

2021: Directors Guild of America (DGA): Nominated for Best Direction

2021: Writers Guild Awards (WGA): Nominated for Best Original Screenplay

2021: Screen Actors Guild (SAG): Nominated for Best Supporting Actor (Cooper)

Dune

Duration: 155 minutes

Country: United States

Direction: Denis Villeneuve

Screenplay: Eric Roth, Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts

Awards

2021: Golden Globes: Best Soundtrack.

three nominations

2021: Critics Choice Awards: 10 Nominations including Best Picture and Direction

2021: Producers Guild Awards (PGA): Nominated for Best Picture

2021: Directors Guild of America (DGA): Nominated for Best Direction

2021: Writers Guild Awards (WGA): Nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay

2021: Screen Actors Guild (SAG): Nominated for Best Action Stuntmen

AFP | The Angels