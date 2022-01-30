They discover in the depths of the Earth’s ice signs of a huge solar storm from more than 9,000 years ago

Deep in the ice of Greenland and Antarctica, a team of scientists has found signs of a huge solar storm that Earth’s atmosphere was impacted about 9,200 years ago, as reported this week by the University of Lund (Sweden), which led the investigation.

The Sun is an essential requirement for life on Earth, however, it can also cause problems: when there is strong activity on the solar surface, more energy is released, which can lead to geomagnetic storms. Predicting such storms is difficult and it is currently believed that they are most likely during an active phase of the Sun, or solar maximum, during the so-called ‘sunspot cycle’. However, a study recently published in Nature Communications shows that this may not always be the case for very large storms.

Finding

The researchers found in the drill cores spikes of the radioactive isotopes beryllium-10 and chlorine-36, which are produced by high-energy cosmic particles that reach Earth and can be preserved in ice and sediment. “This is a long and expensive analytical work. Therefore, we were pleasantly surprised to find such a peak, which indicates a hitherto unknown giant solar storm.” in relation to low solar activity“said Raimund Muscheler, a geology researcher and co-author of the study.

According to the scientists, if a similar solar storm were to occur today, could have devastating consequences: In addition to power outages and radiation damage to satellites, it could pose a danger to air traffic and astronauts, as well as the collapse of various communication systems. “Currently, these huge storms are not sufficiently included in risk assessments. It is of paramount importance to look at what these events could mean for current technology and how we can protect ourselves,” Muscheler said.

