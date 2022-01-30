They arrest a new stalker of Kylie Jenner

This weekend they have arrested the umpteenth stalker of Kylie Jenner. This is Jrue Mesgan, who was already arrested last month for showing up at the celebrity’s house and violating a restraining order. This time he was in a house next to Kylie’s, in Bey Hills, where he was arrested for robbery and taken to prison. Apparently, the influencer recognized the subject since he had sneaked into her home on numerous occasions before doing it to her neighbors. Police have brought him to justice and he is charged with eleven misdemeanors, including trespassing and violating a court order.

Kylie Jenner has had to suffer on numerous occasions the fervor of her followers who cross the line that separates admiration from obsession. Some say they are in love but others project their delusions on public figures. In fact, Jenner is not the only one who has had to experience this type of situation. Unfortunately, most of the great stars experience one or more episodes of this type throughout their career.

One of the figures that has had the most repeated harassment has been Taylor Swift. In 2015, he began to receive letters from Frank Edward Hoover in which he threatened to kill his entire family because he considered himself the son of God. Hoover was arrested in 2016 following a pursuit of the singer’s car after a concert. The result was a sentence of ten years probation. After him, others have come who have located his home, repeatedly calling the telephone and so on, up to more than a dozen stalkers.

Nor is the case of Justin Bieber far behind who, at just 18 years old, experienced how Dana Martin, who was serving a life sentence for rape and murder, recruited another convict and his nephew to plan his kidnapping, castration and murder. All because Martin was offended that the world star was not answering his emails. They decided on the date and time, in this case, also after a concert, and finally, it was Martin himself who gave away his accomplices who were arrested while trying to carry out their mission.

The harassment of Beyoncé lasted from 2009 to 20013. A British fan was convinced that the singer was not really her but had been replaced by an impostor. For years she received letters and threats because she thought that she had been the murderer of the real Beyoncé to usurp her place. The stalker was reported and received a court order that he could not approach or address the interpreter.

Platonic love misunderstood was the case of Jennifer Aniston. Jason Peyton toured part of the United States in a car with the message ‘I love Jennifer Aniston’. If that had been all, it could have been left in the anecdote of an enthusiastic fan. However, Peyton was looking for the protagonist of ‘Friends’ throughout Hollywood for days and sharp objects, adhesive tape and various tools whose purpose was not known were found in her vehicle. The stalker also had a history of assaulting his mother and self-harm.