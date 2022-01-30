There is interest in healthy eating in Mexico

Sinaloa.- Maintain healthy eating positively influences health, since this can help prevent weight problems and diseases, however, citizenship usually did not show real interest towards their diet, and this has been reflected in the high rates of overweight and obesity in Mexico, however, since the start of the contingency the society expressed greater concern towards healthy eating, so much so that the work of nutritionists began to be more valued, said professional Eliber Inzunza, a well-known nutritionist from Guamúchil, who has witnessed this important change in people’s mentality.

“The pandemic caused people to learn about food, because food was a pillar for the recovery from Covid-19,” were the words of the nutritionist.

In the same way, he commented that he has realized that society has sought to have a good diet with the intention of preventing and having a better condition for fear of being affected by Covid-19, and being healthy, it would not affect women in the same way. persons.

Likewise, he stressed that a good diet also supports the prevention of a series of diseases, and with the arrival of the contingency, interest in taking care of oneself was born, because people who were overweight and obese were more affected.

Eliber Inzunza mentioned that from his perspective, it would be prudent for society to have an interest in taking care of itself permanently, not only because of Covid-19, but also to avoid diseases and to have a good diet. In addition, people know how to eat foods that generate benefits and a better quality of life.