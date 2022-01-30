“The Voice” Contestant Ignores Ariana Grande’s Hug After Eliminating Him From Contest

The new season of The Voice USES has generated notable moments for Ariana Grande, who made her debut as a judge on the show recently.

In the latest episode of the NBC show, one of the members of the singer’s team “Positions” he was eliminated and ended up not realizing that the pop star had her arms outstretched to comfort him. Finally, Kelly Clarkson, another of the program’s coaches, ended up hugging her colleague.

Contestant Chavon Rodgers received the news that he was leaving the show and nodded toward the studio exit, going through his technique without saying goodbye to his coach.

Although in the images it seemed that the singer ignored Ariana, the contestant later explained on social networks.

“I didn’t see Ariana get up to hug me. I had my eyes downcast and walked off the stage after I was able to thank him for everything,” Rodgers said on social media. “When I got backstage, a producer told me what had happened and I was devastated,” he explained.

In another post on her social media, she thanked the 28-year-old Ariana for her support throughout the competition and apologized for the missed hug.

“Ariana Grande you are truly a wonderful, kind, genuine and caring human being. Thank you for allowing me to be part of your team. I can’t believe I have to work with you and learn from you. Amazed mind. I have a lot of respect and appreciation for you. Love you coach,” Rodgers wrote.

On the other hand, a few days ago the interpreter of “7 Rings” shared on his Instagram account that in commemoration of World Mental Health Day this year he donated the amount of $5 million dollars, specifically to the BetterHelp foundation in order to offer psychological and psychiatric therapies to all his fans who suffer from some of these disorders and do not have sufficient financial capacity to pay for treatment.