The video of Selena Gomez as a child that shows that she was already an artist | Music

Selena Gomez She is one of those artists who succeed around the world. But his artistic side has not come out of nowhere. And it is that since she was a girl she already appeared in various television programs in which little by little she presented her talent to the world.

Music has also been part of his life from the beginning. Proof of this is a video that the artist herself has recently published on her social networks. I already pointed out ways!

In it, little Selena appears in front of the camera and with a background chroma key in which various futuristic images alternate. She, with some sunglasses of the most cool, appears giving everything to the rhythm of Don’t Go Knockin’ On My Door by Britney Spears. This singer’s hit was released in 2000, so everything indicates that she was approximately eight years old.

As expected, the video has generated a real barrage of reactions, not only from his fans, but also from friends and other colleagues. Producer Tainy has left some fire flame emojis between the answers, while actress Amy Schumer has left a “Stop!” which makes it clear that tenderness has also invaded her.

Our protagonist is now preparing for the premiere of the series in which she will star: Only Murders In The Building. According to her, it is a “tragicomedy” in which “there are moments that are serious, but then there are others that are truly crazy.” The project will arrive on Hulu on August 31, although it may also land on Disney+.

There is no doubt that Selena is an artist who has always been very clear that music is her greatest ally. Recently he dared with his EP in Spanish Revelation, with which he wanted to show off his Hispanic roots. She is quite an artist!