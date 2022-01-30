The unexpected ‘reinforcement’ of Rayados de Monterrey for the Club World Cup

Javier Aguirre will have an interesting reinforcement for his next performance in the Club World Cup

January 29, 2022 6:45 p.m.

The Rayados de Monterrey have taken advantage of these rest days to prepare for their next presentation at the Club World Cup that will take place between February 3 and 12 in the United Arab Emirates. Javier Aguirre’s team is already traveling to Arab lands to play its debut against the Egyptian Al-Ahly on February 5.

For this, the northern team chose to accompany the team’s delegation with three club ambassadors, the first two being former players ‘Chelito’ Delgado and Nico Sánchez. The third has generated astonishment for his assignment, it is the renowned Argentine comedian Jero Freixas, who is also a great fan of the team directed by ‘Vasco’ Aguirre.

“I don’t know what to tell them. How can I not accept what they’re asking of me? I’m leaving as an ambassador together with ‘Chelito’ Delgado and Nico Sánchez. It’s an honor,” the Argentine declared through his social networks. “I’m happy. It’s an honor that they take me to be an ambassador for the Rayados. Thanks to my dear Rayados de Monterrey. I’m going to honor this. I’m going to enjoy it a lot. See you at the Club World Cup,” he added.

If Monterrey qualifies against its Egyptian rival, the Mexican team that represents Concacaf could play in the next round against Palmeiras, brand-new two-time Copa Libertadores champion and CONMEBOL representative in the competition. It would be the main stumbling block for the North American team to reach the final of the competition.