The UNAM and the University of Córdoba sign an agreement that will grant a double degree to students of the Bachelor of Medical Surgeon

UNAM, through the Faculty of Medicine, and the University of Córdoba (UCO), Spain, signed a double degree agreement that will favor the students of the Medical Surgeon Degree. thanks to this program Accepted students will be able to study part of the degree in Mexico and another part in that country to obtain two degrees, one endorsed by the Maximum House of Studies and the other by the Spanish institution.

“East It is the first program of its kind in all of Mexico with a European country at the undergraduate level for Medicine, and for UNAM it is the first double degree in Health Sciences with Europe. This opens the opportunity for students to work throughout the European Union more easily than if they did not have the double degree., because the process to revalidate the title of Medical Surgeon issued in Mexico takes about a year or a year and a half. In this way, if the students want to work or reside in Spain, they will no longer lose that year, they would only apply the MIR, or the exam to enter residences in that country. It makes it easier for them to enter the educational and labor fields in Europe”, explained Dr. Melissa Islas Upegui, Head of the Unit for Academic Mobility and Interinstitutional Linking (MAVI) of the UNAM School of Medicine.

In this sense, Dr. Islas Upegui stressed that graduates, finding themselves within the European educational system, would no longer have to revalidate their degree, which would also streamline procedures to pursue master’s degrees, doctorates, residence and apply for jobs in this region.

This agreement arose before the interest of both universities in strengthening academic, scientific, cultural and institutional ties, as well as achieving academic exchanges in order to promote shared degrees with simultaneous degrees and the development of Program of the Joint Curriculum for the Double Degree in the Degree of Medical Surgeon UNAM-UCO.

To this end, the students of the Faculty of Medicine must study the basic and clinical subjects from the first to the fourth year of the degree in Mexico; The fifth year, corresponding to the undergraduate Medical Internship, as well as a part of the Social Service, may be carried out in Spain. Subsequently, the students will have to complete it in Mexico and return to the UCO to submit a research project that will be a degree requirement.

As it is a bilateral collaboration, UNAM will also receive undergraduate medical interns who will carry out their rotating internship in Mexico, who will be awarded the title of Medical Surgeon issued by the Faculty of Medicine.

This mode has a total duration of six and a half years; Through it, doctors in training will meet the skills and competency attributes that professionals who graduate from the two schools are expected to develop..

within the requirements To apply to the program it is necessary to be approved by a committee that will be in charge of selecting the candidates according to their file, be a regular student, have a minimum general average of 8.5, have a minimum grade of seven in high school, have covered the necessary credits for admission to the Internship Medical, meet the requirements established in each call issued by the faculties, as well as accredit the requirements established by the receiving institution.

In order to obtain both degrees, students must meet different entry, permanence, graduation and degree requirements, which are established in the study plans and programs of the UNAM and the UCO. At the moment, this program will offer two places for each country.

Doctor Upegui Islands recalled that the idea of ​​implementing this project arose during Dr. Enrique Graue Wiechers’ management as Director of the Faculty of Medicine and could materialize between 2020 and 2021a period in which they took the opportunity to expand points of the agreement and make changes to the General Directorate of School Administration (DGAE) and the General Directorate of Incorporation and Revalidation of Studies (DGIRE) of UNAM.

After Spain reviewed the points of the agreement, it was signed by Dr. Germán Fajardo Dolci, Director of the Faculty of Medicine of the UNAM, Dr. Leonardo Lomelí Vanegas, Secretary General of the Highest House of Studies, and José Carlos Gómez Villamandos, Rector of the UCO.

Finally, The Head of MAVI highlighted that this new achievement will favor the academic growth of the students and will give way to new collaborations with this educational institution and Europe; Likewise, he pointed out that he had previously worked with the UCO on a collaboration agreement for student mobility, from which more than 10 students of the Faculty have benefited from 2016 to date.

Lili Wences and Ricardo Ambrosio