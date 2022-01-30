The truth about porn

On December 27, Dr. Gail Dines and Dr. Eric Silverman congratulated themselves on what Billie Eilish had revealed about pornography.

And what did Billie Eilish say, a girl of only 20 years, a famous member of the very popular show business. Her statements were shocking revelations that were captured worldwide in the headlines of all mass media. She said, “I think porn is a disgrace.” “I used to watch a lot of porn.” And then she uttered her sentence: “I think it really destroyed my brain.

Eilish brilliantly delivered her statement about porn on the “Howard Stern Show,” which has been played to tens of millions of mainly male subscribers on SiriusXM satellite radio. For decades, Stern has used his celebrity status to normalize pornography and misogyny. One can only conclude that he was not too pleased when a brave young woman, a third of his age, revealed the harms of a product he has promoted throughout his career.

And we would have to wonder if there is any evidence to support Billie Eilish’s claim. I would say yes, of course.

Peer-reviewed research conclusively shows that porn is bad for young people, and indeed for all brains. Early exposure to teen porn has a multitude of negative effects. It encourages them to be submissive to male desire, to see themselves as objects for men’s pleasure, and to silence themselves. Porn normalizes non-consent and shapes the sexual script for girls to take what happens on PornHub as real-life intimacy. Girls who view pornography have higher rates of self-harm and are more vulnerable to sexual exploitation and trafficking.

Pornography is also harmful to children. While pornography is associated with victimization among girls, just the opposite is true for boys. Pornography use results in sexual assault on women, high school dating violence, and makes it more difficult for young men to forge intimate relationships with real women.

Regardless of gender, young people who view pornography have higher anxiety and depression, and engage in riskier or unsafe sex. Pornography too, we’ve known for years, is deeply racist and diminishes empathy, especially towards women.

We’re not surprised that Eilish started looking at porn online as a pre-teen. Children as young as six are doing it. Among porn consumers under the age of 18, 10% are under the age of ten. Children turn to pornography because they find the sex education offered by their schools, mothers, and fathers useless and unreal. As a result, today’s girls and boys are learning about privacy from porn sites which, as one proudly boasts, host videos that are “morally free” and depict extreme violence against women.

This is not sex positive, but violence disguised as sex. But don’t take our word for it. Major porn sites support it. There is no blocking software; no subscription needed; not login. All a child needs to do is click on the home page and they will easily see hundreds of titles, most of which we can’t even mention here, but all of which they are free to view. Some of the less violent are:

«18 yo [año] super little newbie Mia loves it ROUGH”

“cute innocent”

“Play with the horny teacher”

“Slutty Girls”

“Virgins in cute schoolgirl outfits.”

The most popular categories include Destroyed, Hair Pulling, No Choice, Punishment Sex, Rough, Choking, and Xtreme. Young people will frequently see men perpetrating all kinds of violence against women, including slapping, biting, spitting, insults, gagging and what can only be described as punitive sex.

A favorite activity circulating through social media, such as TikTok, encourages teens to spice up their love life with “vanilla” by emulating a common activity in porn: choking. Only it’s the strangulation, which deprives the brain of oxygen. An award-winning, board-certified neurosurgeon in the United States, Dr. Don Hilton recently wrote that this is “never sure. It is ridiculous to assume that a sexually aroused man trained in pornography will be able to confidently rate the degree of compression he is exerting on the carotid arteries and the body of the neck.

However, this is what a younger Billie Eilish saw. No wonder she admitted to having porn-fueled nightmares. During her first sexual experiences, she continued, “I wasn’t saying no to things that weren’t good. It was because I thought that was what I was supposed to be attracted to.” Porn sets girls up to become obedient victims of abuse, and porn sets boys up to perpetuate abuse.

So yes, porn “destroys your brain.” It also destroys relationships and the capacity for intimacy, connection and empathy, the key components of healthy and enjoyable relationships.

How do we encourage girls and young women to bravely reject, like Billie Eilish, the dominance of this abusive industry? First, our schools and institutions must provide comprehensive, diverse, and evidence-based sex education that includes teaching children resilience and resistance to pornography. Second, parents and caregivers must learn to talk honestly with children about pornography and sex, not once, but repeatedly. Because if they don’t have these conversations, the porn industry will. Third, we all need to raise awareness about the harms of pornography as a public health issue. In this way, young people like Billie Eilish will not need to navigate alone and alone.

Eilish’s bravery will help young people reclaim their sexuality by rejecting the predatory porn industry, so they can be the architects of their own sexuality. For having the courage to tell it like Billie Eilish did, she deserves much more than another Grammy. To her already sizeable trophy case, we suggest adding another honor: “First major female artist of her generation to tell the truth about the power of the multi-million dollar porn industry.”