The three reasons that led Selena Gomez to attempt on her life

It is said that Selena Gomez tried to take her own life, and these would have been the three main reasons

Selena Gomez He hasn’t had an easy career in show business. The ‘Look At Me Now’ singer rose to international fame after being involved in the film and music industry since she was very young. However, Selena has faced strong physical and emotional ups and downs, which is why she even tried to take her own life some time ago, according to information from Blind Gossip.

In October 2018, Selena was admitted to a psychiatric hospital due to an emotional crisis, apparently caused by a low level of white blood cells in her blood. However, some media say it was because the star tried to commit suicide.

The three reasons that led Selena Gomez to attempt on her own life

His breakup with Justin Bieber

Through her single, ‘Lose You To Love Me’, Selena confessed how much her breakup with Justin in 2018 hurt her, because the singer felt betrayed and displaced.

“When the singer heard that Justin and Hailey got married, she thought it was a joke. When she found out that it was true, this pushed her over the edge. She pretended that she didn’t care, but she actually cared a lot. I was terribly depressed. We knew she was going to get hurt. Selena was very clear that this boy was for her and when she saw that he was going to get married, she fell apart. All the other health excuses you’ve heard were just a cover to get her back to the hospital.”

lupus

When the actress was diagnosed with lupus, she had to undergo chemotherapy, a situation that severely affected her physically and emotionally. In January 2014, he entered The Meadows juvenile trauma and addiction rehabilitation center in Arizona, which generated strong speculation among the media and fans: drug abuse, alcohol and depression. All these rumors affected the mental health of Selena, who later opened up to Billboard about what had really happened.

“I wanted so badly to tell them, ‘You guys have no idea. I’m doing chemotherapy. They are garbage,’ he told Billboard magazine. “But it made me angry to even have the need to say that. It’s horrible to walk into a restaurant and have everyone look at you, and know what they’re saying about you. I locked myself away until I could feel safe again and trust myself again.”

In addition, her illness also played a role in her depressed mood: “I found that anxiety, panic attacks and depression can be side effects of lupus, and that can present its own challenges,” Gomez said.

“Hit bottom”

In the family sphere, Selena was not at her best either. Selena and her mother, Mandy Teefey, who used to be her representative, were involved in a fierce fight that monopolized the media. And it is that, in addition to having some work problems, Mandy did not tolerate the relationship that her daughter had with Justin Bieber, a situation that ended up further distancing them in 2018

“I thought I had lost everything. Just because I didn’t tell it doesn’t mean I didn’t have my moments. But it’s almost unsafe for me to even talk about it, because I would be taken advantage of,” Sel said of hitting rock bottom.

Your recovery

When Selena recovered, she herself revealed to her fans her state of mental health, assuring that this moment was one of the scariest of her life.

“I think we are better when we tell the truth. And this is my truth: Last year, I was suffering mentally and emotionally, and I couldn’t keep up. I couldn’t keep a smile or think he looked normal. And I felt like all my pain and anxiety washed over me at once, and it was one of the scariest moments of my life.”

“I sought support and the doctors were able to give me a clear diagnosis. The moment I received that information, I was equal parts terrified and relieved – terrified, obviously, that the veil was lifted, but relieved that I finally knew why I had suffered for so many years with depression and anxiety.”

A couple of years later, Selena reappeared in the music industry with her album ‘Rare’ and now there is even speculation that she is working on her next album.

