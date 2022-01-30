The terrible disease for which Julia Roberts left the cinema

In the 90’s Julia Roberts became one of the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood with memorable roles that made the public armed and will remember her to this day and the great charisma they always showed in front of the cameras, the one that won the hearts of millions of people around the world.

Finally, after the great success that the actress had during the late 1980s and 1990s, her great effort was rewarded in 2000 when she was awarded the Oscar for best actress for her role in the film Erin Brockovich. But in addition to being an award-winning actress, Julia is also an extremely proud mother of her children.

Julia Roberts share a photo that her twins for their birthdays and their fans are surprised by the great change of both

Despite the fact that long-lasting marriages are not very common in the world of entertainment, Julia Roberts has the joy of being able to boast of a strong relationship that has lasted for almost 20 years after she married in 2002 director of photography Danny Moder with whom he has three children.

the actress of Pretty Woman and the cinematographer have done everything possible to keep all their children away from the public light by always keeping them away from the cameras. Therefore, very rarely have some of them been seen with their children. But they recently made an exception to celebrate their twins’ birthday.

Hazel Moder and Phinnaeus Moder, the couple’s eldest children, will recently turn seventeen and it was their mother who was in charge of sharing a beautiful publication with her more than 9.3 million followers on Instagram to celebrate another year with her children. This publication has surprised more than one.

In the emotional location Julia wrote: “17 of the most beautiful years of my life”, along with this text you can see a photograph in which the actress poses with her almost newborn twins, which touched her fans, who They took care of leaving thousands of comments of good wishes for the little ones in the house.

For his part, shortly after Danny Moder did the same through his social networks, since he published through his official Instagram account a photograph of the twins today, this added to the photograph shared by the actress generated a great commotion among Internet users.

In the post Danny wrote “these rabble rousers…17 today. thank you for helping me through fatherhood” next to this text you can see the two older children of the couple enjoying breakfast, while Hazel poses happily, Phinnaeus is a little more annoyed by the photograph.

What is the terrible disease that Julia Roberts suffers from?

The actress has had to face a terrible condition that has plagued her for a long time after undergoing a series of laboratory tests in which doctors realized that she has less than 150,000 platelets per microliter of circulating blood.

Thrombocytopenia is a disease that makes the actress’s body full of bruises everywhere, due to the low level of platelets in the blood. Causing spontaneous bleeding in different areas of the body, skin rashes and other symptoms of hematological origin.