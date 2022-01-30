The technician who would replace Martino in the Tri and would fire Funes Mori for this crack

Funes Mori has not had a good performance with the Mexican National Team in qualifying rounds.

January 29, 2022 5:01 p.m.

The The Mexican Futbol selection will face his similar from Costa Rica with the need to get the three points to continue in the fight for direct tickets to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

In the event that he does not achieve victory in this match and against Panama, Gerardo Martino could put his position in the Tri at risk, and one of the technicians who could take his place despite not being so media, would be Gonzalo Pineda.

The former Chivas and Pumas soccer player currently directs the Atlanta United of the MLS, and in case he had the opportunity to lead the Selection, would put an end to some of the favorites of Gerardo Martino in the Tri as Rogelio Funes Mori.

Who would Gonzalo Pineda take instead of Funes Mori

According to information from TUDN, Gonzalo Pineda has shown interest in signing the striker from Rosario Central, Luca Martinez Dupuy, for Atlanta United, so he could take the talented attacker to the Mexican team after he has agreed to want to play with El Tri, but Martino has not taken it into account.

