The team that leads by José Juan Macías outside Europe

What a complicated situation you are experiencing José Juan Macías, Chivas de Guadalajara youth squad who is a foot and a half out of Getafe for this first semester of 2022, because the lack of minutes and confidence on the part of the coach Quique Sanchez Flores It opens the doors for him to find accommodation in another squad and from the MLS there is already a team that has set his sights on him, it is the Sporting Kansas City.

The Sacred Flock lent for a year to JJ Macías to the Azulón team of Spanish soccer, but after the departure of coach Míchel González due to the poor results that had them in last place in the general table, the leadership dismissed him and put Sanchez Flores, who since he arrived has not offered opportunities to the Mexican attacker who also suffered an injury.

For this reason, the Getafe wants to get rid of Macías to leave a vacant foreign position and strengthened in the best way for the second part of the campaign, and the options begin to jump to the light for the artilleryman of Guadalajara, so according to information from ESPN it is from the MLS where they have the advantage to keep the scorer.

Its about Sporting Kansas City, a team that will have Alan Pulido absent practically for the remainder of 2022, which puts them in search of an effective striker who meets the scoring quota of the former Chivas element, although there is no confirmation that they have approached Macías’ agent or the footballer himself, who has also expressed on several occasions his desire to continue in Europe

The European clubs that will also look for Macías

With the output of JJ from Getafe other squads from the old continent would have asked about the services of the Mexican and it’s about the CKSA of Moscow and Lille of France, However, there is also nothing concrete about the future of the striker who has not played in LaLiga since October and in November saw his last game in the pitch when he played in the Copa del Rey.