The striking reason why Nicolas Cage does not want to be called an actor

Language is the tool with which human beings construct reality. Over time, terms and definitions change, often driven by the social and political changes that societies go through. Today, self-perception is a fundamental factor when discussing the various ways of speaking. As part of this trend, Nicolas Cage revealed that he does not like to be called “actor”.

The American artist participated in the Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast where He reflected on his role in the industry and talked about his most recent film. During one of the key points of the interview, Cage assured that not comfortable with the title of “actor” and stated that he prefers people to know him as a “Thespian”.

Nicolas Cage stars in The Great Heist, the movie that is already a success on Netflix Netflix

“For me it always means: ‘Oh, he’s a great actor, therefore he’s a great liar. he said, to explain the real reason behind his dislike for the word. And he continued, not caring that this particular clarification could generate a cataract of criticism: “So, at the risk of sounding like a pretentious asshole, i like the word ‘thespian’, because it means you enter your heart, or that you enter your imagination, or your memories or your dreams, and that you bring something back to communicate it to the public”.

The bad news for Nicolas Cage is that this adaptation can only be done when he is spoken of in English. In Spanish, the word “thespiano” does not exist. The original term is the English “thespian”, which works in many areas as a synonym for “actor”, and was born in ancient Greece by the hand of Thespis of Ikaria, who himself went down in history as the first human being to climb a a stage to act.

After the singular request, the Hollywood star referred to his most recent film project. In July 2021 the movie premiered Pig (pig, in Spanish), which narrates the unexpected journey of a truffle hunter who returns to the city to find whoever stole his pig, which is essential for his work of finding the precious fungus.

Nicolas Cage in Pig, a film written and directed by Michael Sarnoski

The film, written and directed by Michael Sarnoski, was highly praised by critics. not only for the story but also for the impeccable work of the protagonist. “A study of pain and regret, with a Nic Cage who has remembered how to convey these emotions through subtle facial gestures and specific actions”, can be read on the cinephile platform Rotten Tomatoes.

Nicolas Cage was, at one time, considered one of the biggest names in Hollywood and even won the Oscar for Best Actor in 1995 for his performance in Goodbye to Vegas. However, he had an unfortunate run of bad jobs that slowly pushed him off the podium. He is aware of this situation and, for this reason, said that he considers the director of Pig like an angel.

Nicolas Cage in the film “Goodbye to Las Vegas” that won him the Oscar for Best Actor

“I knew after a couple of failures that I had been marginalized in the studio system and that I wasn’t going to be invited,” he said. “I always knew it would take a young filmmaker to go back or look back on some movies they had done and know that I could be the one for their script and rediscover me. Y That’s why it’s not just Michael, it’s the Archangel Michael”, he concluded, grateful for this new opportunity.