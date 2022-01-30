The son of Megan Fox and Brian Austin, Noah, has been attacked for wearing dresses: this is how she has defended it | Famous

Megan Fox and her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, have given their children complete freedom; Bodhi, Noah and Journey to dress how they like.

However, not everyone accepts it, to such an extent that the ‘Midnight in the Switchgrass’ actress has had to defend him on several occasions from the ‘bullies’ who have harassed him on the Internet.

Megan Fox ‘exploded’ against her son’s bullies

In an interview for the magazine ‘InStyle’, in 2022, the actress named those who attack Noah for dressing the way he likes, in this case dresses and skirts, as “bad, horrible and cruel people”.

Megan mentioned that she does everything in her power to protect him from negative comments made about her online and by her peers at school.

“I don’t want him to have to read that crap because hearing little kids in his own school say ‘boys don’t wear dresses,'” she said.

Brian Austin Green was also not silent

While the actor of ‘Beverly Hills 90210’, spoke in August 2017 with ‘Hollywood Pipeline’s Straight’, and admitted that he does not care what they think, because his son has the choice to wear dresses in public.

“I’ve heard from some people that they don’t agree with me wearing dresses. To them I say, I don’t care. She’s 4 years old and if she wants to wear it, then she wears it. I feel like at 4 or 5, that’s the time when that he should have fun. He’s not harming anyone by wearing a dress. If he wants to, awesome. Good for him,” the celebrity revealed.

The criticism hasn’t stopped, but she faces it like this

Also during an appearance on ‘The Talk’ in 2019, the musician’s fiancée, Machine Gun Kelly, said that Noah is “really into fashion” and that despite putting him in a liberal school, he continues to come under fire.

“Sometimes, he dresses himself and sometimes he likes to wear dresses. And I send him to a really liberal hippy school, but even there, here in California, they still have little kids who say ‘boys don’t wear dresses’ or ‘boys they don’t wear pink'”

In addition, he said that he has been working with the security and confidence of Noah, who is 9 years old.

So much so that when he came home from school one day he asked her how things had gone and her answer was very sure.

“So we’re going through that now where I’m trying to teach him to be confident no matter what anyone else says. He put one on two days ago at school, came home and I was like, ‘How was she? Did any of your school friends have anything to say?’ And he was like, ‘Well, all the guys laughed when I walked in, but I don’t care, I love the dresses,’ the 35-year-old actress said.