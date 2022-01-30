https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20220128/the-reasons-why-you-should-not-keep-your-mobile-bluetooth-on-1120889486.html

The reasons why you should not keep the ‘bluetooth’ of your mobile on

Bluetooth technology allows us to connect electronic devices to each other and makes our lives more comfortable. It could, however, offer certain… 01.28.2022, Sputnik International

Bluetooth technology is not particularly new, and over the years it has become more and more secure. Newer versions of the technology offer little risk to users. However, vulnerabilities still exist, especially if you leave bluetooth on all the time. While most gadgets released in recent years require a user confirmation to connect two devices via bluetooth, there are older options that don’t. make. In the latter case, a hacker could pair with a device via bluetooth without the owner’s knowledge and steal or compromise their personal data. Hackers could also use wireless pairing technology to eavesdrop. This is another reason why it is recommended to turn off bluetooth when not in use. It should be noted, however, that the most recent versions of technology have advanced to eliminate this type of vulnerability. Through bluetooth, a hacker could also crash a device, block it from receiving phone calls and messages, and even exhaust its capacity. battery, Web Root added. However, unlike other hacker invasions that can be carried out from thousands of miles away, attacking a device via its bluetooth requires being physically close to it. In other words, unless the attacker is a few meters away, he will not be able to exploit the vulnerabilities of this technology. Turning off bluetooth if you are not using it, especially when you are in places with large crowds, will neutralize most of the risks In addition, to guarantee the security of a device, it is recommended to always keep it updated and never accept connection requests via Bluetooth from strangers.

