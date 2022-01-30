The reasons why you should not keep the ‘bluetooth’ of your mobile on
Bluetooth technology allows us to connect electronic devices to each other and makes our lives more comfortable. It could, however, offer certain security risks, which is why you should not leave this function always activated.
the technology of bluetooth it’s not particularly new, and over the years it’s gotten more and more secure. Newer versions of the technology offer little risk to users. However, the vulnerabilities still exist, especially if you leave the bluetooth on all the time.
Although most of the gadgets launched in recent years requests a confirmation from the user to connect two devices through the bluetooth, there are older options that don’t. In the latter case, a hacker could pair with a device through the bluetooth without the knowledge of its owner and steal or compromise your personal data.
“You should always keep your bluetooth off when you’re not using it to keep hackers at bay,” stressed GlobalSign.
However, unlike other hacking invasions that can be carried out from thousands of miles away, to attack a device through its bluetooth it is necessary to be physically close to him. In other words, unless the hacker is a few meters away, he will not be able to exploit the vulnerabilities of this technology.
January 19, 2021, 12:31 GMT
turn off the bluetooth if you are not using it, especially when you are in places with large crowds, it will neutralize most of the mentioned risks.
In addition, to ensure the security of a device it is recommended always keep it updated and never accept connection requests via bluetooth of strangers.