the reason that would have unleashed a new unrest in the campus of Santiago Solari

In the campus of the Águilas del América de Santiago Solari there is no peace. After some rumors that circulated a few weeks ago due to disagreement with the coach, now a new annoyance would have originated, this time, among some players.

Harmony in a soccer team is essential to ensure that all the members that make it up focus on a common goal. And that is what would be missing Santiago Solari in the Eagles of Americabarely a month into the year and only two games played in the only commitment he has in the semester, which is the Grita México C22 Tournament of Liga MX.

A few weeks ago, due to the poor results that closed 2021, rumors circulated that some players were upset by the decisions of the Little Indian. Immediately after that murmur, ten elements that were part of the cast cream blue they were transferred. Also, as if to bolster this version, Sebastian Cordova confirmed once in tigershis distant relationship with the Argentine.

But the inconveniences would not have been extinguished with the exodus that was unleashed in the winter market of the MX League. Apparently, according to a report by the RECORD newspaper, there are currently still soccer players who are somewhat annoyed, not just with the coach, but because of the situation with the America club in general, due to the number of incorporations that were made.

Of course, those who felt that their place was assured would now have to make more of an effort to be taken into account by Santiago Solari at the time of the list of the eleven that will make up the starting team of the Eaglesfacing the upcoming meetings for the Shout Mexico Closing Tournament 2022 of Liga MX.

The positions that Club América reinforced

The board of directors and the technical body of the Eagles of Americafocused on reinforcing five positions for the Liga MX Closing Tournament 2022: central defender, stopper midfielder, creative midfielder, left winger and right winger. That is why the arrivals of Jorge Meré, Jonathan Dos Santos, Diego Valdés, Alejandro Zendejas and Juan Ferney Otero.