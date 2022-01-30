The real reason Christian Bale stopped being Batman

Playing the hero of Gotham City without a doubt it is a dream of many, but that few actors manage to realize. However, eventually everyone has to say goodbye to the suit. In the case of Christian Bale, after three successful films, he said goodbye to Batman.

However, far from having any hard feelings, the actor seems to have chosen that himself. In fact, despite the fact that a fourth film was considered, the interpreter decided to respect the original idea of ​​a single person: Christopher Nolan.

Why did Christian Bale stop being Batman?

The trilogy that Christopher Nolan created with Christian Bale on Batman is one of the most beloved adaptations of the character. After more exaggerated versions closer to the comics, the director went to a much darker world that continues to inspire new films.

However, despite its success, there were never more than three installments. The reason? Director he always thought of making only three films and visualized the story in three parts. For this, he knew he had to say goodbye to the character once his saga ends.

This was confirmed by Christian Bale himself, who commented that he was given the opportunity to make a fourth film of Batman. “Chris always told me that if we were lucky enough to do the third, we had to stop,” commented to The Times Herald.

However, the production did want a fourth film, something that it rejected. “Inevitably they came to us and said: ‘How about a fourth movie?’ I told them no, that we had to hold on to Nolan’s dream, which was always to do a trilogy.

A) Yes, it was first Christopher Nolan who decided that he would not continue working with Batman and later Christian Bale also made the decision. «I was informed that they no longer needed my services”said the actor who said goodbye at the top of his character.