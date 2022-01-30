the options that Santiago Solari has in the face of Pedro Aquino’s injury

Santiago Solari has to search through the elements he has on his squad in the absence of Pedro Aquino, to rearm the midfield of the Águilas del América for the upcoming matches of the Liga MX C22 Grita México Tournament.

Player injuries are never opportune, but given the urgency of the results they present the Eagles of AmericaAt this time, much less. That is why the confirmation of the fracture in the left foot of Peter Aquinas, to Santiago Solari it will complicate him when it comes to adjusting his formation for the coming matches that he is obliged to win for the Grita México C22 Tournament of Liga MX.

However, on his campus, the Little Indian has variants with features similar to those of the steering wheel Peruvian, which will be evaluating them during the week in the facilities of the complex of Coapa, for the preparation of the alignment that will present against the Athletic Saint Louis next Saturday, February 5 at the Aztec stadium.

What are the alternatives available to Santiago Solari in the absence of Pedro Aquino?

With Peter Aquinas pending his rehabilitation in the fifth metatarsal of his left foot for the next few weeks, Santiago Solari will have to opt for the midfield of the Eagles of America between three options: the Paraguayan Richard Sanchez, the juvenile santiago naveda and one of the five incorporations of the market of winter passes of the MX League, Jonathan Dos Santos.

Medical part of Pedro Aquino

The Eagles notified of the severity of the injury Peter Aquinas through their official social networks: “The America club informs that the player has a fracture in the fifth metatarsal of the right foot, which requires an operation that will be carried out in the next few days. The recovery time will be according to evolution.

When does América play against Atlético San Luis for Grita México C22 of Liga MX?

Once the triple date is over FIFA by Concacaf Qualifying, the Eagles of America They will be active again. It will only be on Saturday February 5 against the Athletic Saint Louis at Aztec stadium for the fourth day of Grita México C22 Tournament of Liga MX. It will begin at 7:00 p.m. on CDMX and will be broadcast by TUDN.