The new protagonist of independent cinema is also a doctor
Actors have long been known to like to take on side projects: some use their free time to write books, while others are vocalists for rock bands. But few performers can be said to balance two careers quite like Anders Danielsen Lie, who appears as a lingering lover in Bergmann’s Island Y The Worst Person in the World —an independent film with two leads that prompted one critic to define as “art cinema’s ideal new ex-boyfriend”—while continuing to work as a full-time doctor in Oslo.
“It’s been overwhelming,” Lie, 43, told me on a recent video call, and he wasn’t kidding: Earlier in January, he received the Best Supporting Actor award from the National Society of Film Critics. , while working three days a week at a vaccination center in Oslo and two days a week as a general practitioner. “It seems a bit abstract to me because, as an actor, the most important part of making a movie is the shooting,” he said. “Then when the film opens, it’s a pretty surreal experience.”
Things will get even more surreal when the acclaimed film The Worst Person in the World finally hits US theaters on February 4. In this dramatic and romantic comedy from director Joachim Trier, Renate Reinsve – who won the award for best actress for this role at the Cannes Film Festival – plays Julie, a young woman in her twenties who tries to figure out what the future of her her. For a while, she has a relationship with Lie’s character Aksel, a charismatic comic book artist who is older than her, and adopts her lifestyle as her own. But even as they part ways and Julie discovers new possibilities, she finds that her bond with the brash Aksel is hard to break.
Lie had previously collaborated with Trier on critically acclaimed films such as Reprise – Live Again (2008) and Oslo, August 31 (2012), but The Worst Person in the World It has been a kind of revelation project: some video editions dedicated to his character can already be seen on the internet, and the film has struck a chord with viewers who prefer simple and human conflicts to supernatural ones. “We felt like we did a very local play from Oslo, and we were afraid no one else would understand it,” Lie said. “But people on the other side of the planet can relate to the story. That’s the great thing about cinema because, in a way, it brings people together.”
Below are the edited snippets of our conversation.
In the case of Aksel and Julie, it seems that the qualities that united them, over time, were the cause of their separation. How would you summarize their relationship?
He is good at clearly expressing her emotions and thoughts, and that is something she may have wanted at the beginning of their relationship, but later, it just annoys her. He is quite a kind person, but he also tries to dominate her, in subtle ways. He uses language as her tool, because that is his strength.
Is Aksel a “bad boyfriend”, like said a recent article from Vanity Fair?
Actually, I don’t see him as a bad boyfriend. She’s not bad, he’s not bad, they’re just human. They’re both in situations where they have to make tough decisions and they end up feeling like the worst people in the world, but it’s not really their fault. It’s life’s fault, in a way.
In the film we see Julie transition from one identity to another, trying out new jobs and new passions. At that age, were you like that?
I thought that my twenties and thirties were difficult years, because I spent a lot of time trying to figure out who I was and what I should do. I haven’t made that decision yet, but it doesn’t bother me as much anymore. I am happy enough to have two children and a wife. Maybe it’s as simple as that.
When you were younger, did you feel pressure to choose between acting and medicine for good?
That has been my permanent identity crisis.
Perhaps this is the type of bifurcated life in which you feel most comfortable.
It’s definitely a bifurcated life, and sometimes it feels like an identity crisis because it’s so hard to make the times add up. It is difficult to combine those two occupations, and sometimes I also wonder a little about who I am. I try to think that I am something deeper than that: I am not the doctor or the actor. I am someone else, and those are just roles that I take on.
Your mother is an actress. Did that affect your perspective on the life of an actor in any way?
My mother is not your typical actress; she’s not a diva or something. She’s a pretty ordinary person, and I think it’s important to have one foot in reality if you want to play people confidently and believably on screen. But all my life I’ve seen what it’s like to be an actress and what it’s like to be a doctor, and I ended up being both! Maybe I should go to psychoanalysis or something.
Your father was a doctor. That split you in two, in a way, don’t you think?
Exactly. Maybe it’s a hereditary disease.
Do you think that one career influences the other?
My work as an actor has improved my communication skills as a doctor because acting is very much based on listening to the other actors and trying to establish good communication, often with people you don’t know very well, and that reminds me a bit of my work as doctor. Often I meet people for the first time and they share a very private problem with me, so I have to give them the right information to help them. In reality, it is a very delicate and complicated communicative task.
Your movie debut was at age 11 in a movie called Herman. How it happened?
My mom had worked with the director, so she knew he was looking for a kid my age, and she asked if I was interested in auditioning. I didn’t really know what I had gotten myself into, I was 10 years old, and it just seemed like a game we were all playing. I remember when the director decided to give me the role, he came to our house with flowers and said, “Congratulations.” He scared me because I thought, “Now I have to play the role seriously and do it well.” For the first time, I felt this anxiety of not doing a good job, the same feeling that I feel now on a shoot of something that really matters to me. I’m afraid I’m not up to the mark.
After that movie, you didn’t work as an actor again for 16 years.
Herman it was an overwhelming experience. I felt like I was playing with explosives. I was working with emotions and manipulating my psyche in a slightly scary way.
Do you think that overwhelming feeling you had as a child maybe influenced your decision to lead this bifurcated life? Acting can no longer completely overwhelm you because you have a completely different career on the side.
You should be a psychologist. I think you’re right, because I’ve always felt that it wouldn’t be good for me to be an actor full-time, especially when the roles are so dark and emotional. I tend to think that I must find a sustainable mechanism, in psychological terms, to work as an actor. I don’t know if I have it figured out yet, but I’m starting to see how I can protect myself.
It’s interesting that you turned down acting for so long, until Joachim Trier asked you to audition for review. If that hadn’t happened, do you think you would have gone back to acting?
When I was asked to audition for Joachim’s first film, I wasn’t thinking about acting; I had one year left in medical school and had other plans. But many times I’ve wondered why I keep doing this, and it’s because as a person I’m very neurotic and I get very nervous performing. I have a hard time doing this and I often ask myself, “Why do you do it if it’s so hard?”
So why do you do it?
I think that the process of creating a fiction and the transgressive experience of entering that fictional character is something that fascinates me. It’s like you’re discovering and amplifying potential versions of yourself that you probably can’t explore in real life.
Have you ever tried that “come to LA and meet the people in Hollywood” thing or do you still keep that at a distance?
I’ve been to Los Angeles many times, but I don’t have any naive illusions about what it’s like to be a movie actor. For me, it’s important to be in this industry for the right reasons. I certainly have ambitions, but I hope they are more artistic and not professional ambitions.
I think those are good ambitions. I’ve seen European actors have a great time like yours, and quickly succumb to playing the villain in an American superhero movie.
Maybe it would be really fun to play such a character! But I try to have a long-term perspective. I want to work like this for a long time, and I don’t want to be an actor who shows up for a year and then you never hear from him again. I want to build a career over time.
After everything that has happened this last year, have you felt more attracted to acting or to medicine?
In an ideal world, I would like to continue with both. Over the last five years or so, I think I’ve managed to find a balance that is meaningful and doesn’t exhaust me too much. But I do not know. I keep putting off that final decision.
If you haven’t made a final decision by now, you probably never will.
Maybe you’re right. We’ll see.
Kyle Buchanan is a Los Angeles-based pop culture reporter who writes The Projectionist column. He was previously a senior editor at Vulture, New York Magazine’s entertainment website, where he covered the film industry. @kylebuchanan