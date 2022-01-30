The new protagonist of independent cinema is also a doctor

Lie had previously collaborated with Trier on critically acclaimed films such as Reprise – Live Again (2008) and Oslo, August 31 (2012), but The Worst Person in the World It has been a kind of revelation project: some video editions dedicated to his character can already be seen on the internet, and the film has struck a chord with viewers who prefer simple and human conflicts to supernatural ones. “We felt like we did a very local play from Oslo, and we were afraid no one else would understand it,” Lie said. “But people on the other side of the planet can relate to the story. That’s the great thing about cinema because, in a way, it brings people together.”

Below are the edited snippets of our conversation.

In the case of Aksel and Julie, it seems that the qualities that united them, over time, were the cause of their separation. How would you summarize their relationship?

He is good at clearly expressing her emotions and thoughts, and that is something she may have wanted at the beginning of their relationship, but later, it just annoys her. He is quite a kind person, but he also tries to dominate her, in subtle ways. He uses language as her tool, because that is his strength.

Is Aksel a “bad boyfriend”, like said a recent article from Vanity Fair?

Actually, I don’t see him as a bad boyfriend. She’s not bad, he’s not bad, they’re just human. They’re both in situations where they have to make tough decisions and they end up feeling like the worst people in the world, but it’s not really their fault. It’s life’s fault, in a way.