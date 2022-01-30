The movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio on NETFLIX that could win an Oscar | TRAILER

In this month of January, various audiovisual productions are added to the platform, which are part of the premieres for children and adults.

For this reason, we have created a selection of a movie to watch this weekend, accompanied by your loved ones; This production has become the most watched in Mexico and will fill you with strong emotions.

This is the tape “Don’t Look Up”, or by its title in Spanish “Don’t look up”, which is shaping up to be considered at the Academy Awards, that is, the Oscars.

What “Don’t Look Up” is about

This film, which currently ranks number three in the list of the Top 10 most watched films on Netflix, follows the story of Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), a postgraduate student in Astronomy who, together with her professor Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio), make a tremendous discovery that puts every living thing on Earth at risk.

It is a comet in orbit in the Solar System that is the size of Mount Everest. The problem is that communicating the news of a possible extermination of life is not easy, so they will be involved in the strangest adventure of their lives.

The most watched movie today

This is a film that could be profiled for the Oscars, this due to its outstanding argument and its excellent performances by stars of the movie mecca, that is why we recommend the user to take advantage of these days of relaxation and coexistence so that give director Adam McKay a chance, who is behind other titles like “Bad Blood”, the “Kings of America” ​​series, among others.

Below we leave you the trailer of this outstanding film production hosted on the series and movie platform, which has managed to position itself within the Top 10 of the most viewed in Mexico:

