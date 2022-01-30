The live action of Masters of the Universe will be soon on Netflix

The Sony company holds the ownership of Masters of The Universe, which will star actor Kyle Allen

The long-awaited live-action film by Masters of the Universe -Mattel Films- has been announced for this summer 2022 on Netflixwith the actor Kyle Allenfrom West Side Story (Steven Spielberg, 2021) in the lead role of He-Man. It will be the Sony company that retains the rightsboth cinema and transmission, of the film in China, since Netflix does not operate in that country.

The film will be directed by the Nee brothers –The Lost City (2022)– from a script they co-wrote with Shang-Chi (2021) screenwriter David Callaham. The Masters of the Universe story centers on an orphan named Adam, who discovers that he is a prince destined to be the savior of a distant land and must quickly learn how to use his power to save his home from the evil Skeletor.

This iconic franchise from Mattel began as a series of action figurineswith its corresponding screen adaptations: an animated series in the 1980s, and a live-action fantasy film from 1987, starring Dolph Lundgren.





Remember that Netflix already has two adaptations: a 2D animated series, Masters of the Universe: Revelationas well as the animated series He-Man and the Masters of the Universewhich will soon premiere its second season.