‘The last duel’, the first case of ‘Me Too’ in history that was resolved at the stroke of a sword

In October 2017, the film industry woke up to news that turned everything upside down. The most powerful producer of recent decades, Harvey Weinsteinwas accused in two publications of New York Times Y The New Yorker dozens of cases of sexual abuse of women. A hidden truth was uncovered but that everyone seemed to know. What caused that complaint in the media was an unstoppable movement, the ‘Me Too’. The courage of those women, who had raised their voices against a monster that promised to sink the race and destroy whoever told what had happened, invited many others to do so.

Impunity was over. The cry of those pioneers was a domino effect that has caused women not to be afraid to denounce abusive practices and harassment against powerful men. There’s the case of Placido Domingoor that of roger ailes. For this they had had to spend centuries of silence, of harassment. The woman as an object. The man using his position of power to get what he wanted when he wanted. And everyone looking the other way. A culture of rape that has been ingrained in us for a very long time.

So much so that in the 14th century, there was already a case that could be considered a precedent for ‘Me Too’. the of Margaret de Carrougeswho accused of rape Jacques Le Gray at a time when women were silent about any type of abuse. her husband, Jean de Carrouges, He challenged his former partner to a duel to the death. Whoever lost would be because God considered that he had lied. A fact that he told in the book The Last Duel: A True Story of Crime, Scandal, and Trial by Combat in Medieval France the writer Eric Jagger, and that has now become a great movie thanks to Ridley Scott. It’s called ‘The Last Duel’, and it hits theaters this Friday.





The director of masterpieces like Alien or Thelma and Louise premiered at the last Venice Festival the one that It is his best film in many years. One more example of his talent as a filmmaker, of his ability to create an overwhelming epic, to shoot the fights in a brutal and exciting way. Now, thanks to a script written byr Matt Damon, Ben Aflleck and Nicole Holofcener, finally with a story that is, on top of that, a perfect metaphor for ‘Me Too’. In Marguerite’s story are all those who raised their voices against Weinstein.

This is the first script Affleck and Damon have written since their Oscar for the screenplay for The unstoppable Will Hunting, and although it seems like a whim that there is another screenwriter, it is such an intelligent decision that it elevates the film to another level. The film is divided into three chapters, each one telling from a different point of view the event, the rape and everything that happened until the final duel. Damon and Affleck are in charge of the two male characters -who are brought to life by Damon himself and a Adam Driver to confirm again that it is currently one of the greats.

But they couldn’t write the female point of view. In he’s bright and smart Rashomon from the ‘Me Too’ You couldn’t fall into the same mistake that Hollywood has made for decades, that men write about things they don’t know. Here is the scriptwriter of that gem called Can you forgive me some day, the one who offers the third act, the one told from the woman’s point of view, an imposing jodie eat (killing eve) that eats the screen. Until that moment we have seen the woman as those two men see her. In the background, as a mere comparison. When she tells herself she grows up, she lights up the screen.

It also changes how we view rape. From the point of view of the rapist (Driver) there is almost no screaming, it is an act of demonstration of power. When she tells it, the real screams are heard, the photograph darkens. She also shows us the true face of that husband who also belittles her and who believes that she is only good for having children. Be careful, that it offers three points of view does not prevent it from showing which one is the real one, since each one is called: ‘The truth according to…’ and the name of the character, but when hers arrives, the screen darkens and they are only illuminated Two words: ‘The truth’. Because the truth is that of the victim, outraged in the trial, pointed out by everyone, also by many women who, although they suffered the same, thought that they should be silent.

The first two acts build – at a good pace and with several brutal fight scenes – which will then explode in that third act which, moreover, ends with the duel scene, one of the most brutal and best shot fights in a long time. Dirty, bloody, uncompromising and with the best rhythm of Ridley Scott.

