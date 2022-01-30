The idyll of celebrities with venture capital

Chiara Ferragni, Leonardo di Caprio, Serena Williams or Gerard Piqué ride the wave of alternative investments

The world-renowned ‘influencer’ chiara ferragini announced last week in international media that it was looking for venture capital to help expand its business internationally. With more than 26.1 million followers on Instagram, the success story of Ferragni He has been studying for years at prestigious universities such as Harvard and has an Amazon Prime series in which he participates with his family (The Ferragnez). With the future entry of a ‘private equity’ in his business -which operates under the Fenice brand- he will put the icing on his millionaire income cake, which is expected to rise to 130 million euros this year. For each publication on Instagram, the Italian ‘influencer’ charges between 52,000 and 100,000 euros.

Ferragni’s commitment to venture capital is not new, as a large number of celebrities from around the world have launched to work with these investors to grow their brands. A clear example of this is that of the actress Jessica Alba (Fantastic Four, Sin City) who has spent years growing his natural cosmetics company Honest Co together with L Catterton, the LVMH venture capital fund. This firm is known in Spain for having invested in well-known fashion companies such as El Ganso or Pepe Jeans, as well as the Goiko Grill hamburger chain (where it disbursed 150 million euros in one of the most notorious transactions in the national restaurant industry ).

Another well-known celebrity who has also been receiving the support of venture capital investors for years: Gwyneth Paltrow. The Oscar-winning actress for her role in Shakespeare in Love has received the support of funds in his company Goop, an electronic commerce platform specialized in well-being, which in 2018 was valued at more than 200 million thanks to the contribution of investors such as Lightspeed (which participates in Epic Games, the owner of the well-known video game Fornite), Felix Capital (shareholder of the fashion firm Farfetch, Deliveroo or the famous exercise bike company Peloton) or Greycoft Partners (which has invested in the Huffington Post).

“The contacts have opened the doors of many famous people to the investment world, not only at the level of fundraising, but also when it comes to attracting clients or making their businesses better known. The reality is that investors not only allocate capital to companies because they have a famous acquaintance behind them, but because they see a successful business with possibilities for growth, but they may have more facilities when it comes to having the first contact with them, which is sometimes more complicated for anonymous entrepreneurs”, a consultant explains to this publication.

When it is the famous who invests

On the other hand, the opposite trend is also taking place: more and more ‘celebrities’ act as private investors in certain companies. Depending on their tastes or hobbies, their experience or where they have detected successful business dynamics. Actors like Will Smith or Ashton Kutcher; singers like Bono, the leader of U2, and Justin Bieber; or athletes like Serena Williams are some of the best examples of celebrities who bet on the venture capital business. In Spain, one of the most active investors is the FC Barcelona player, Gerard Piqué.

The central defender of the Blaugrana team has extensive experience as a ‘business angel’ (an investor who provides capital to an emerging company in exchange for a shareholding), especially in businesses related to the world of sport. In this sense, Piqué “has sponsored” the fantasy football firm Sorare together with large venture capital funds such as Accel Partners or Benchmark through its investment company Kosmos. Through this platform he has also set up a sports representation agency, owns FC Andorra, has bought the television rights of the French league in Spain and has modernized the Davis Cup.

“It is becoming more and more common to see how high net worth individuals specialized in a certain sector, either because of their professional career or because of their hobbies, invest directly in companies. It is not easy and requires having a good team behind it, but for these investors It is one of the best ways to diversify your wealth in industries that you know or believe can add value. and return part of what was received”, they explain from an advisory firm to this publication.

Another of the formulas -and one of the most ambitious- is setting up your own venture capital manager, as the tennis player has done Serena Williams. Through its Serena Ventures fund, it invests its resources in start-ups from different sectors. Against this, there is the case of Leonardo Dicaprio, which in September 2020 took a stake in the Struck Capital fund, which pursues the goal of turning Los Angeles (United States) into a new ‘hub’ for technology companies. In fact, this actor has recently joined one of the latest investment fads: SPACs.

his investment strategy consists of setting up a company that goes public to raise capital for the sole purpose of later buying or merging with another. Along these lines, Di Caprio has contributed capital to a ‘fintech’ called Aspiration along with other world-renowned celebrities such as Orlando Bloom, Cindy Crawford or the multimillionaire Arnault family (owners of LVMH), among others.