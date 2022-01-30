The Firm, the Netflix reality show that is looking for the next urban star

The call for talent is open and the platform has already announced the judges who will guide the applicants in their search for victory. Since the Argentine revelation, Nicky Nicole, even legends like Wisin. Here the complete list:

Nicky Nicole

Argentine singer and songwriter Nicki Nicole, has managed to demonstrate his great rise within the industry at just 21 years old. Songs like ‘Sabe’ with Rauw Alejandro, ‘Pensemos’ with Mon Laferte or ‘Toa la vida’, are some pieces of his successful repertoire that prove his great versatility, one that ranges from electric tones to rap, which earned him the nomination to the Latin Grammy 2021 for his song ‘Venganza’.

Raww Alexander

Puerto Rican Rauw Alejandro is undoubtedly one of the stars of the moment. Since its debut in 2017, it has been a constant on the most listened to lists and with ‘Todo de Ti’, released in May 2021, it managed to reach #2 on the Spotify Global list as well as reach #36 on the Hot 100 from Billboard.

Yandel

We already talked about the rising promises, however, every great panel of judges has to have a figure of hierarchy, and what better than the legend of urban rhythms to demonstrate it. Since 1998 the Puerto Rican has been a reference in the industry and together with Wisin, he achieved a duo that not only promoted urban rhythms, but also globalized them.

Tainy

The three-time Grammy nominee and three other Latin Grammy nominees, Tainy, is one of the most recognized producers of the world. His successful collaborations with Bad Bunny, Julieta Venegas, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes and Miguel frame him not only as one of the current artists to listen to, but also one of the producers to follow, since he is behind several of the most iconic hits. of the music.

Lex Borrero

Along with Tainy, Lex Borrero founded NEON16, the music company voted in 2021 by Fast Company as the most innovative. The talent incubator will be in charge of emerging this new character under the arm of the businessman, who has collaborated, among many others, with J Balvin, Bad Bunny, Selena Gomez, Kali Uchis.

When is The Firm released?

For the moment, The firm is in the production stage And he’s still looking for his new star. So, to have the release date already available, we will still have to wait a long time.