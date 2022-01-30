The EXTRAVAGANT gift that Cristiano Ronaldo gave Georgina in Dubai for her birthday: PHOTOS

Undoubtedly, Cristiano Ronaldo has a life full of luxury Y extravagances and this has been demonstrated in their social networks.

Again, he threw the house out the window and surprised his girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez on his birthday from Dubai.

The spectacular gift that the soccer player gave to the model was in a announced where his face was projected in laser in the tallest building in the world Burj Khalifa.

So the player of the Man Utd wanted to show off with the extravagant gift that a cost more than 100 thousand dollars Dear.

The screening featured Images and videos of the new Netflix documentary called “I Am Georgina“, in which he will share his romantic history with the athlete, as well as his life in poverty.

In one of the messages that appeared in the show you could read: “Happy Birthday Geo”.

The Argentine shared the moment on her Instagram account with a series of photos: “Words don’t come out. Thank you Cristiano. You can’t make me happier every day. Thank you Dubai for always treating us so well and making us feel at home.”

“Thanks to everyone who worked to make this day so special. And thanks to everyone who is always there and makes my happiness and that of my family happy. I love you with my heart,” he continued.

The couple took advantage of their Winter Break of the Premier League to celebrate the model’s 28th birthday, along with her four children.

To close with a flourish, they had a fancy dinner, in which the great cake, balloons and a great birthday decoration could not be missing-

