The extravagance of the dress over pants
Some love her, some hate her. It is a style that had its heyday in the 1960s and is now gaining strength by being used on catwalks by brands such as Prada, Fendi, Louis Vuitton, Peter Do and Schiparelli. We refer to the trend of wearing a dressed with pantsan option that offers a wide variety of combinations and is used by women of all ages for day or night.
In addition, this style has been chosen by various celebrities (such as Paris Hilton, Emma Stone and Nicole Richi) and royals (such as Queen Leticia and the Queen of Jordan) who use it to attend events or red carpets. “It is a very comfortable option that helps to give a new use to the garments”, she comments. image consultant Alexandra Paredes.
Don’t know the proper way to combine the clothes in your wardrobe? The expert gives SEMANA various recommendations to put together its outfits.
- If you like short dresses, above the knee (cocktail style), prefer them with ruffles or with a lot of texture to draw attention to the upper part of the body. If you choose a long dress, let it be with buttons or a large opening on one side of the leg so that the pants can also be seen.
- The color scheme depends on your personal style. If you don’t want such a flashy look, opt for monochromatic (one tone). If you want something more extravagant, play with the contrast of colors.
- It is advisable to wear wide or flared pants if the dress is fitted to the body. Skinny pants or lycras go perfect with wide or flowing dresses. The key is to create harmony.
- Belts help define your waist. You can wear low shoes (trainers, ballerinas, or sandals) or heels. Very large boots or ankle boots (that go above the ankle) are not recommended because the whole outfit will look very overloaded.