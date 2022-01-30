The exclusive caravan of more than a million euros of Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio is not only one of the most successful actors in the history of Hollywood cinema but also one of the most controversial in recent months after some of its properties were revealed. In addition to his yacht, much criticized for his active environmentalism, in the last few hours one of his latest acquisitions has emerged: a luxurious caravan whose value amounts to one million euros.

A five star caravan

The actor seems to have decided to do another type of tourism with which to enjoy wherever he goes, and for this reason he has wanted to bring luxury to a caravan that is already making people talk. And it is not for less, since it has also been known that he usually uses it not only on his vacations but also when he is working, spending several hours of the intense filming to which he undergoes in his career.

Manufactured by King Kong Production Vehicles, DiCaprio lacks nothing in this caravan: kitchen, two fireplaces, heated marble floor… and a touch of wood that turns your environment into a most rustic and welcoming place. All of this is incorporated into a 16 meter long vehicle that can be expanded with up to four extra zones. In addition to the equipment already mentioned, it even has a bar and a huge dining room with a leather sofa.

However, the jewel in the crown is the bathroom, with a built-in television and a shower valued at more than 40,000 euros of handmade ceramics. In fact, it took two weeks to install the shower, taking care of even the smallest detail. Equipped with all possible luxuries, this caravan tries to imitate the comforts offered by any five-star hotel or the one that a private jet can have.

For those who cannot afford the 1,300,000 euros to which its value amountsit should be said that this manufacturer allows its rental, so those followers of Leonardo DiCaprio who try to follow any step of his life can do so, although not without first having paid an amount close to 5,300 euros per week. Of course, in those 7 days they will lack nothing, not even feeling like a true Hollywood star.