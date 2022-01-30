The decisions that marked the present of José Juan Macías

ESPN presents an account of the career of José Juan Macías and the decisions that have led him to not have a team, after his departure from Getafe

José Juan Macías terminated his contract with Getafe, so he was free to negotiate with any club to continue this season, or return to Chivas, club to which his letter belongs and from which he emigrated to Spain, however, the Mexican striker made certain decisions that marked his present.

Not attending Tokyo 2020

One of the decisions that José Juan made was not to attend the 2020 Tokyo Olympics because he presented an injury that was not going to let him arrive with a good rhythm and at an optimal level to compete with the Tricolor Sub-23.

“It is a very difficult day for me. In recent years, the Olympic Games were one of my main goals; I visualized myself playing them and bringing a medal for my family and for Mexico,” Macías said on June 25 in a statement on his social networks.

He forced his departure from Chivas

With his mind on Europe and his desire to go to the Old Continent to try his luck, Macías hastened his departure from the rojiblanco team despite having a valid contract, that is why the best option was a loan for one year with the option to buy.

In Verde Valle they did not want to part with their reference to the attack, but after negotiations, they decided not to truncate their dream and they approved his departure to Getafe, where he barely had 20 minutes in half a year.

Accept offer from Getafe

The azulón team did not have a good time in LaLiga, as they were in relegation places. Although the fact that Miguel González ‘Michel’ was on the bench as a strategist gave him peace of mind, this did not last long, as he was cut just over a month after the start of the campaign.

Termination of contract

Given the little activity in Spain, Macías and Getafe chose to terminate the employment relationship just a few days before the transfer market closes. With little time left and with an offer from MLS, the striker still doesn’t know what to do with his future, as his intention is to continue in Europe despite the fact that offers are scarce.