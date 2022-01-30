The Dark Knight has a serious script error

The Dark Knight movie has a serious script error, a flaw in its story that has never been mentioned by fans.

Fourteen years have passed since it was released. The dark knight, perhaps one of the best superhero movies of all time. The second installment of the trilogy of Christopher Nolan It broke all expectations and gave us a masterpiece of modern cinema. A story in which Batman (Christian Bale) was pushed to the limit by a joker extraordinary. A Joker who became a legend thanks to the enormous acting talent of Heather Ledger.

The movie of DC Comics It has been reviewed over and over again by fans. Now that the premiere of batman many viewers have decided to see it again, including us. And yesterday, taking a look at the film, we realized that there is a very serious script error in The dark knight. A script error in the story that nobody seems to have ever mentioned, but that would have had very brutal repercussions if it had been followed to the letter.

do you remember The dark knight? Good. There is a moment when the police of Gothamleadered by James Gordon, decides to go for the mafia’s money. the mobster lau He then decides to take all the money from the Gothamite underworld to save the criminals’ savings. It is said that the Chinese will not extradite one of their own, so Harvey Dent he promises Batman that if he brings him back to Gotham he will make him sing like a chick. But for that he must go to Hong Kong, capture him and return to the United States with him.

Fortunately, BruceWayne is in full negotiation with Lau’s company, Lau Security Investments Holdings. Sends Lucius Fox travel to Hong Kong to meet with the mobster and tell him, on behalf of Wayne enterprises, who are not interested in the deal. Thus, the deal is broken and they do not reach any agreement. The Bat Man captures Lau, returns to Gotham and everyone is happy.

Chinese police would have found Bruce Wayne in a matter of hours

But why is this a script failure of The dark knight? Why did we realize yesterday that this was a plot hole? Very simple: the footprints left by Bruce Wayne on the sand. A company of the stature of Lau Security Investments Holdings would leave nothing to chaotic chance and would keep a record of the visits that Mr. Lau has received during the day. All the scheduled meetings, their schedule, the calendar, the agenda. It all leads to the same person: Lucius Fox.

If we take into account that Lucius Fox represents Wayne Enterprises and that even a nobody at Wayne Enterprises has been able to discover the remarkable investment in R&D that Bruce Wayne is making… White and in a bottle! In barely twenty-four hours after the kidnapping of Mr. Lau by the Gotham bat the identity of the vigilante could have been discovered and an international arrest warrant filed for the fugitive known as Bruce Wayne.

It is unthinkable that a company like Lau’s leaves its visits unregistered. Had he done so, it would not have taken the Hong Kong police much to find the culprit. This could even have created an international conflict between China and the United States. But, logically, the history of The dark knight is another. A story that has nothing to do with this, even if it is a considerable script error.