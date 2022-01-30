The curious way Kendall Jenner found out about her sister Kylie’s pregnancy

The Kardashian sisters have always boasted of being a close-knit clan where, in addition to family, they are friends. This implies that every important decision is communicated, in the first place, between the mother and the sisters. However, it seems that Kylie Jenner decided to ignore that unwritten rule with her latest pregnancy, making Kendall Jenner find out in a rather curious way.

It is true that all the sisters that make up the Kardashian family get along very well, but it is also true that there is a special closeness between some of them. That happens with Khloé and Kim, for example, or with the two Benjamins, Kendall and Kylie Jenner.





The model and social media star are daughters of Kris Jenner’s second marriage to Bruce Jenner, now Caitlyn Jenner, and having been born a few years after the rest of her sisters have a greater complicity. In fact, they have done several photo shoots together and have recorded funny videos in which we see them putting on makeup or doing challenges (in the last one they had a little more tequila on top of the one they should have).

Kendall Jenner just visited the set of the program The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and there she revealed the curious way in which she knew that Kylie was going to make her an aunt for the second time.





“He called me on the phone, I picked it up and then he showed me a small photograph of the ultrasound. I got an ‘Oh, my God!'”, commented the model who a few months ago launched her own brand of tequila, a business that is going very well.

How could it be otherwise in the era of social networks where the two are two great influencers, the big news came through a Facetime, although as Kendall Jenner said, “I was not so surprised” because I imagined “what would happen at some point”.





It is no news that Kylie Jenner wanted to be a mother again after giving birth three and a half years ago to little Stormi. After a crisis with Travis Scott, the child’s father, the couple has given themselves another chance and they are doing so well that they have decided to become parents again.

Despite not expecting it, Kendall Jenner assured that the news “excites me. It’s a blessing. It’s wonderful”, without revealing the exact date on which Kylie is expected to give birth or the sex of the child.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott at the last edition of the MET Gala Charles Sykes / GTRES

Considering that her brother Burt Jenner is also expecting a baby, it was inevitable that Jimmy Fallon would ask Kendall if she wasn’t thinking of cheering herself up too. Let us remember that when these two creatures are born, the model will be the aunt of 20 nephews.

Kendall Jenner, who is dating basketball player Devin Booker, is not currently planning to take another step towards motherhood. On the show, she admitted that she likes to be “the cool aunt” and “everyone likes me.”