The clone of Jennifer Aniston revolutionizes the networks for its great resemblance to the actress

Jennifer Aniston It has become news again, but this time it has been for something external to it. It was due to a photo that a person has published through their personal account of Twitter, and in which a girl is seen who is identical to the actress.

“You can see how my friend is just like Jennifer Anison”, has pointed out Leo Yapur, the young law student from Rosario, Argentina, who has published the photograph in which he appears Jennifer Aniston’s clone and a friend of hers.

has gone viral

The young man’s tweet has gone viral on social networks, and it already has more than 4,300 retweets, more than 135,000 ‘likes’, and more than 700 comments in which people have been surprised by the great resemblance that the actress has with this girl.

Leo did not believe that it could end up becoming viral: “Che, it’s not good not to be the center of attention… I already know what Messi’s brother must feel“, added the tweeter himself in another comment.

The responses of other users of the social network, who have filled their profiles with ingenious messages, have not been long in coming: “More like Jennifer Aniston than Jennifer Aniston herself“,” For me it is Jennifer, it cannot be that it is not and looks like a clone”, “Instagram or I do not believe you”, some users have pointed out.